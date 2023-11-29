News

New PS5 Slim: Australian Prices and Release Date

After months of speculation, Sony has officially revealed its new PS5 Slim models. Here are the vital details for the Australian market.
29 Nov 2023
Leah J. Williams
Sony Interactive Entertainment has finally unveiled its long-awaited PS5 refresh, which includes two new, slimline consoles that strongly resemble their original, larger counterparts. Both the Digital and Standard versions of the PS5 are being revamped, with each console’s physical volume reportedly being reduced by around 30%, with weight reductions of around 18-24%.

Both models arrive with 1TB worth of storage, and will maintain the same features and performance as their respective predecessors. Beyond the physical difference, there will now be a redesigned horizontal stand included with the new models.

New accessories have also been announced alongside these console refreshes, including a Vertical Stand compatible with all PS5 models, as the PS5 Slim will no longer have a vertical-compatible stand included. Fresh console covers will also be available, including an all-matte Black cover, as well as a separate Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive that can be used with the PS5 Digital Edition.

Read: Nintendo will continue releasing Switch games into 2025

As noted by Sony, while the new designs are fairly similar to their past counterparts, there are some core tweaks to mark out the slimline model, beyond an obvious weight and bulk difference.

The panels on both new consoles are divided down the centre, with the top portion featuring a glossy look, and the bottom being a familiar matte texture. A minor aesthetic difference, but one that will help differentiate between the two.

PS5 Slim – Australian Prices

Here’s the price breakdown of the incoming models:

  • PS5 Standard Edition (Slim) – AU $799.95
  • PS5 Digital Edition – AU $679.95

PS5 Slim Accessories – Australian Prices

  • Vertical Stand – AU $49.95
  • Console Covers – AU $TBC (US $54.99)
  • Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – $159.95 AUD

PS5 Slim – Australian Release Date

Sony has announced the Australian release date for the PS5 Slim to be 6 December 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

