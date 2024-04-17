PS5 Pro will reportedly have “ultra-boost” mode and “enhanced” label for games

A new report from The Verge has seemingly confirmed rumours the PS5 will get a new “high-end version” in the near future, known as the PS5 Pro. Sources speaking to the website have alleged the project, known internally as “Trinity” will be an upgraded version of the PS5, with features to enhance gameplay for new and older video games.

According to these sources, Sony is currently speaking to developers and asking them to create “a new PS5 Pro-exclusive graphics mode in games that combines Sony’s new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling to 4K resolution with a 60fps frame rate and ray-tracing effects.” These “enhanced” games would feature increased resolutions, although they would also reportedly allow for increased performance and a “variety of other scenarios.”

This would include games running smoothly at up to 2160p at 30FPS in some scenarios, with the PS5 Pro “Enhanced” label being used sparingly, and only for games that are significantly improved by developers.

Read: PS5 Pro specs allegedly leak via Sony’s developer network

Additionally, The Verge reports that older games will also benefit from the PS5 Pro, with an “ultra-boost” mode designed to boost performance and graphics, even without the “enhanced” label. This mode is believed to improve Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) mode for some games, and ensure greater stability in frame rates.

At this stage, Sony is yet to confirm any of these reports, and the existence of the PS5 Pro similarly remains a mystery. Yet there are ample clues as to the company’s plans for its next console. In March 2024, YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Dead posted a complete specs breakdown for the rumoured console, outlining features like a “High CPU Frequency Mode” and “PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling” to allow enhanced performance.

Recently, this video was taken down by Sony, suggesting some legitimacy to these claims. It’s always best to take leaks with a grain of salt, but it does appear there’s some credibility to recent reports. Sony remains tight-lipped about plans for the PS5 Pro, but that may change in the near future.

For now, it’s best to stay patient, and keep an eye out for official announcements. It’s more than likely a PS5 Pro is in development, but when it arrives is currently anyone’s guess.