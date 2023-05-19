News

 > News > PlayStation

Sony unveils new look at PS5 Access Controller

Sony has unveiled a new look at the incoming Access controller, and revealed its customisation UI.
19 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
playstation access controller

PlayStation

Image: Sony / PlayStation

Share Icon

To celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Sony has unveiled a new look at the PS5 Access, the customisable controller formerly known as ‘Project Leonardo’. While the controller does not have a release date yet, Sony has reassured fans that work continues, as the development team aims to create a well-rounded peripheral that addresses a range of player needs.

As detailed by the company, the Access controller will include a range of swappable buttons and accessories that can be switched out or reprogrammed within the PS5’s new accessibility-focused user interface. Out of the box, the Access controller will come packaged with:

  • Analog stick caps (standard, dome and ball stick cap)
  • Button caps in different shapes and sizes, including:
    • Pillow button caps
    • Flat button caps
    • Wide flat button cap (which covers two button sockets)
    • Overhang button caps (which benefit players with smaller hands as they are positioned closer to the center)
    • Curve button caps (which can be pushed if placed along the top or pulled if placed along the bottom of the controller)
  • Swappable button cap tags for players to easily mark which inputs they map to each button

It will also be compatible with custom switches, buttons, and analog sticks via the controller’s four 3.5mm AUX ports.

Read: Sony reveals ‘Leonardo’ PS5 controller kit for better accessibility

According to Sony, it can be used on a flat surface should players require stability, and it’s also able to be oriented on a full 360-degree axel. These orientations can be programmed via personalised UI settings on PS5, incoming in a future console update.

This new interface will allow PS5 Access owners to map buttons as they desire, toggle buttons on and off, and determine new inputs for each button or additional accessory.

playstation access ui
Image: Sony / PlayStation

It also be used to pair controllers together, as up to two Access controllers can be linked alongside a DualSense controller to create the best playing conditions for those with higher needs.

PlayStation has promised new details about the PS5 Access controller in the months ahead. For now, it does not have a release date – although players keen to learn more can now register for future updates.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Super Mario Advance Nintendo Switch Online
?>
News

Super Mario GBA Games coming to Nintendo Switch Online

The games are solid remasters (of remasters) of classic Super Mario Games.

Edmond Tran
Xbox Accessibility Controller
?>
News

Xbox expands console and PC accessibility options

Xbox continues to expand accessibility options across its ecosystem on Xbox consoles, PC applications, and digital storefronts.

Edmond Tran
powerwash simulator spongebob squarepants bikini bottom
?>
News

PowerWash Simulator is getting SpongeBob SquarePants DLC

Bikini Bottom is suddenly mucky – and it's your job to PowerWash it clean.

Leah J. Williams
Death Stranding
?>
News

Death Stranding is free on the Epic Games Store

One of the most interesting blockbuster games of the past few years is free on the Epic Games Store for…

Edmond Tran
Humble Games Showcase May 2023
?>
News

Humble Games Showcase: All the new games announced

The showcase featured a number of very attractive upcoming games, and one surprise release.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login