PS Plus Essential games for December 2023

A strong trio of games including Sable, Powerwash Simulator, and Lego 2K Drive are on offer for all PS Plus subscribers.
30 Nov 2023
Edmond Tran
Sable game review

Sable. Image: Shedworks

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the three games being offered to PS Plus Essential subscribers during December 2023: the all-ages racing game, LEGO 2K Drive, the beautiful indie adventure Sable, and the mundane but completely engrossing Powerwash Simulator.

All games will be available to play on PS5 consoles, and LEGO 2K Drive and Powerwash Simulator are also available for PS4 consoles.

Those subscribed to the basic tier of the PlayStation Plus subscription service will be able to claim these titles during the month, and will be able to access them for as long as their subscription remains active.

The complimentary PS Plus Essential games for November 2023, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite, will be redeemable until 4 December 2023.

All three of December’s games are certainly worth giving a shot. LEGO 2K Drive is an exuberant take on the open-world racing genre that puts a focus on speed and destruction, with few consequences. Veer into the water and your vehicle will transform into a boat, for example, so you can keep going without a care in the world.

Being a LEGO game, the building is naturally part of the enjoyment, and 2K Drive lets you construct and drive your own custom vehicles, no matter how unwieldy they might be. Those playing with younger audiences should be aware of the game’s microtransaction economy, however.

Sable is a stunning action-adventure game whose art style is influenced heavily by the art of French illustrator Moebius, with a focus on exploring stunning landscapes and freely participating in a variety of activities, in a structure somewhat akin to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

With a hoverbike in tow, you’re free to tackle the world at your own whims, and your protagonist will be shaped by what you to. If you’re looking for a meditative game of exploration and discovery, this is definitely one to jump into.

But if you need a little less action and thinking in your meditative experiences, Powerwash Simulator is definitely the ticket. It does what it says on the box – you’re a the owner of a power washing business, and it’s up to you and your high-pressure hose to clean up the absolutely filthy locations you’re invited to.

There is great satisfaction in methodically obliterating layers of dirt, mud and grime from objects and surfaces, leaving things shiny and sparkling clean. It sounds ridiculous at first, and it is, but there is a reason why Powerwash Simulator has built such an enthusiastic community around it, and why it’s managed crossovers with games like Final Fantasy 7, Tomb Raider, and Spongebob Squarepants.

11/30/2023 09:05 am GMT

