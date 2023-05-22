PowerWash Simulator is getting SpongeBob SquarePants DLC

PowerWash Simulator is expanding once again, with its latest DLC taking players to SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Bikini Bottom to wash the oceans clean. This pack continues a wild string of collaborations for the popular game, and follows in the footsteps of DLC for Lara Croft’s mansion, and Midgar from Final Fantasy 7.

So far, the SpongeBob SquarePants crossover does appear meatier than its predecessors. It’s a paid DLC pack for one thing – priced at US $7.99 / £6.49 on launch – but for the cost of entry, players will get six new locations to clean, and a mini campaign with ten achievements in tow.

As players work through campaign chapters, they’ll unlock access to a range of iconic SpongeBob locations, including:

Conch Street

The Bikini Bottom Bus

The Krusty Krab

The Patty Wagon

The Invisible Boatmobile

The Mermalair

Each location will require a hefty clean, as it appears mud and grit has worked its way into every facet and corner of Bikini Bottom.

How did Bikini Bottom get so mucky?!💦



The @SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack arrives in PowerWash Simulator this Summer on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 4 + 5! pic.twitter.com/IgYBK8LPUp — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) May 18, 2023

‘The residents of Bikini Bottom are left wondering what in the name of Davy Jones’ locker happened to their tidy tidal town after a myriad of mysteriously mucky mishaps,’ the pack’s official description reads.

‘Can they get to the bottom of it before it devolves into another mud-slinging match between Mr. Krabs and Plankton? You don’t know, you’re just there to clean, but it sure makes for great entertainment…’

The PowerWash Simulator: SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack is not currently dated, but it will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch in the near future.