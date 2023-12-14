PS Plus Catalogue for December 2023 revealed

PlayStation has revealed the latest Game Catalog lineup for December 2023, with a number of great inclusions for those looking to keep themselves entertained over the holiday period. The flagship title for the month is Grand Theft Auto V – which arrives just after the grand reveal for sequel, GTA 6 – but there’s also a bunch of other lower-key hits here, too, like Metal: Hellsinger, and Team Ninja/Square Enix spin-off, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

To gain access to these titles, you’ll need to have an active PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium, or Deluxe subscription, and be patient enough to wait for 19 December 2023 when these latest titles join the Game Catalog lineup.

Read: Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 officially launches in 2025

Here’s the full list of games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in December 2023, courtesy of the PlayStation Blog.

PS Plus Extra, Premium, Deluxe: Game Catalog for December 2023

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4, PS5) – ” In Grand Theft Auto V, experience the interwoven stories of Franklin, Michael, and Trevor in the sprawling open world of Los Santos and Blaine County. In GTA Online, explore an ever-evolving online universe where you can rise from street-level hustler to become a kingpin of your own criminal empire.”

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4, PS5) – “Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with the resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain – are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold? Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in exhilarating action-packed battles.”

MotoGP 23 (PS4, PS5) – “Choose from the four acclaimed championship classes, step into the shoes of your favourite rider and head to the track to experience the adrenaline of the 2023 season. Dynamic weather will not only make the races more realistic, but also more unpredictable.”

Metal: Hellsinger (PS4, PS5) – “Part human, part demon, and obsessed with vengeance, become ‘The Unknown’ and fight through the fiercest domains of Hell in this unique heavy-metal rhythm-action shooter. Your ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience.”

Salt and Sacrifice (PS4, PS5) – “Salt and Sacrifice is the follow-up to Souls-like dark fantasy RPG, Salt and Sanctuary. As a Marked Inquisitor, you’ll journey through the western frontier: pursuing, hunting, and obliterating the Mages that roam the realm. Stalk them, master their unique behaviours, discover their weaknesses and bring them down.”

Moonscars (PS4, PS5) – “Push the limits of your combat skills, and master new abilities to progress through a painterly but unforgiving nonlinear 2D world. Sharpen your skills and reflexes in challenging, action-packed combat. Slash and parry with your sword, wield unique special weapons, and command powerful Witchery.”

Mega Man 11 (PS4) – “The newest entry in this global multi-million-selling series blends classic challenging 2D platforming action with a fresh new visual style. The new double-gear system lets you boost Mega Man’s speed and power for a new twist on the satisfying gameplay the series is known for.”

Gigabash (PS4, PS5) – “GigaBash combines the chaos and creativity of titles like Power Stone and War of Monsters with the jaw-dropping scale of the classic kaiju movies. Play as either a rampaging Titan or a Titan-hunting mecha; summon lightning from the heavens, use a radio tower as a baton, or roll a whole district (and your enemies) into a single massive snowball.”

Grime (PS4, PS5) – “In this fast and unforgiving Action-Adventure RPG, crush your foes with living weapons that mutate form and function, and then consume their remains to strengthen your vessel as you break apart a world of anatomical horror and intrigue.”

Tinkyin (PS4, PS5) – “Milo arrives on Earth to find that he’s way too small, everybody’s gone and a day hasn’t passed since 1991! Team up with the mysterious tinykin and use their unique powers to create ladders, bridges, explosions and a lot more. Find a way home through a sprawling ant-sized metropolis, and unravel Earth’s biggest mystery.”

Prodeus (PS4, PS5) – “Prodeus is a first-person boomer shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques and technology but designed with retro aesthetics and gameplay that invoke the tech-imposed limits of older hardware.”

Shadowrun Returns (PS4, PS5) – “The unique cyberpunk-meets-fantasy world of Shadowrun returns in this modernisation of the classic single player, turn-based tactical RPG. In the urban sprawl of the Seattle metroplex, the search for a mysterious killer sets you on a trail that leads from the darkest slums to the city’s most powerful megacorps.”

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (PS4, PS5) – “Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut is a standalone release of the Dragonfall campaign, which first premiered as a major expansion for turn-based tactical RPG Shadowrun Returns.”

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (PS4, PS5) – “Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition is the definitive version of Shadowrun: Hong Kong, the third standalone game in the Shadowrun cRPG series and set in the weeks following the events of the main campaign.”

Classics

Mega Man Legacy Collection (PS4) – “This celebration of the 8-bit history of Capcom’s iconic Blue Bomber features faithful reproductions of the series’ origins with the original six Mega Man games and includes new ways to experience them with the Museum Mode and new Challenge Mode.”

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (PS4) – “This second collection includes faithful reproductions of timeless 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit adventures Mega Man 7, 8, 9, & 10.”

Thrillville (PS4, PS5) – “Explore 15 different themed areas spread across five theme parks, such as Pirates Gone Wild, Gold Rush, Ancient Treasures of Egypt and Moon Base in this PSP version of Thrillville which allows gamers of all ages to easily build and customize the coaster of their dreams.”

Thrillville: Off the Rails (PS4, PS5) – “Experience the visceral fun of interacting with a theme park you create in this sequel to Thrillville as originally released on PS2, containing five new parks and 20 death-defying rides. You can distinguish your rides even more with enhanced customisation options, attaching animatronics, flowers and flaming hoops.”