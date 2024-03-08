Princess Peach: Showtime! now has a Nintendo eShop demo

Princess Peach: Showtime! is set to launch towards the end of the month, but keen players can now get an early taste, thanks to a newly-launched Nintendo eShop demo. Following worldwide previews for the upcoming game, Nintendo has released a slice of the action for everyone, with two transformations on show.

Players who dive into the demo will be able to embody Swordfighter Peach and Patissiere Peach, both of whom have very different move sets. Swordfighter Peach wields a sword in combat, while Patissiere Peach can make and decorate cakes in mini-game fashion.

While only a small part of gameplay – Peach has plenty of other transformations up her sleeves – the new demo gives a lovely glimpse at the fun and theming of the adventure.

It’s somewhat rare that demos for upcoming Nintendo Switch games are released in this fashion, but given this is the first major Princess Peach-starring adventure since Super Princess Peach in 2005, there should rightfully be some excitement and anticipation around the game.

Princess Peach: Showtime! seems absolutely delightful, and the game’s demo should illuminate more of its charm and warmth. Those looking to check out the game ahead of its launch can now head to the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and download the demo.

Princess Peach: Showtime! launches for Nintendo Switch on 22 March 2024.

