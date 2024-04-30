Hatsune Miku is coming to Magic: The Gathering

Virtual pop artist Hatsune Miku is officially coming to Magic: The Gathering via a special Secret Lair drop featuring rare cards. As announced (via IGN), Miku will be featured in four different Secret lair drops, starting off with Sakura Superstar.

This set will feature six cards, including Miku, Lost but Singing – a version of Azusa, Lost but Seeking – and Miku, the Renowned, which is a reskin of Feather, the Redeemed. Miku, Lost but Singing is a Legendary Creature that allows you to play two additional land cards on your turn. Miku, the Renowned allows you to recast Instant and Sorcery spells on your turn.

The set will also introduce Hatsune Miku versions of Harmonize (draw three cards), Inspiring Vantage (add red or white mana when tapped), Miku’s Spark / Chandra’s Ignition (target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to each other creature and each opponent) and Shelter (target creature you control gains protection from the colour of your choice until end of turn, draw a card).

Read: Kylie Minogue is now a Legendary Creature in Magic: The Gathering

The mechanics on all the cards are very useful, particularly Miku’s Spark, but the real draw here is the artwork. Each collector card has a full colour artwork featuring Hatsune Miku, with each card drawn by a different artist – and they all look fantastic.

Those keen to add these cards to their collection will need to pay a premium to fork out – the Sakura Superstar set containing all six cards will launch for USD $29.99 in non-foil version and USD $39.99 for the foil version. Preorders open from 13 May 2024.

As IGN notes, Sakura Superstar is the first of four themed Hatsune Miku crossover sets. Each will be themed after a different season, and will feature new artwork and card reskins for fans of the popular artist. Given the fandom backing Hatsune Miku, we expect these cards will sell out – so you’ll want to get in quick via the Secret Lair website if you’re keen to purchase this set.