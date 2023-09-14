News

 > News > Culture

Pokemon teases collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum

Pokemon is set to feature in the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam from September 2023.
14 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
pokemon van gogh museum

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo / The Pokemon Company

Share Icon

We all know video games are art – and now, Pokemon is taking the next steps to proving it. As revealed in a recent teaser trailer, the iconic franchise is set to feature in the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam from 28 September 2023.

In the trailer for the collaboration, Pikachu and Eevee are seen wandering through a field of sunflowers, before they part to reveal the Pokemon, Sunflora. Later, Sunflora appears as a painting depicted in the impressionistic style of Van Gogh.

As many will know, the painter’s most famous work is Sunflowers, which encompasses an array of artworks depicting sunflowers in various colourful vases. The trailer for the Pokemon crossover features sunflowers heavily – and Sunflora neatly resembles a real-life sunflower.

Read: Pokémon Presents August 2023: All the News and Announcements

While exact details of the crossover are yet to be confirmed, it’s fair to assume it will include some form of artistic exhibit – potentially with the characters of Pokemon painted and drawn in works inspired by Van Gogh’s eclectic style.

Pokemon and Van Gogh might not seem the perfect fit, but given the museum was established to spotlight Van Gogh’s life and explore his legacy, it could be an important crossover that allows younger audiences to learn more about the famous artist, and his influence on the world of art and entertainment.

Crossovers like these bridge a gap between history and modernity. So while the crossover seems fairly wild on paper, it certainly has the potential to make a major impact. We’ll learn more about the Pokemon x Van Gogh Museum collaboration in the coming weeks. Whatever is planned, the exhibit opens from 28 September 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business News Nintendo PC PlayStation
More
Nintendo Direct 2023
?>
News

Watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct Here

The September 2023 Nintendo Direct will include 40 minutes of announcements about upcoming Switch games.

Edmond Tran
playstation ps plus september 2023
?>
News

PS Plus Extra, Deluxe, Premium Game catalogue for September 2023

Here's all the games coming to the PlayStation Plus catalogue in September 2023.

Leah J. Williams
star wars jedi survivor stig asmussen game director
?>
News

Star Wars Jedi game director Stig Asmussen departs Respawn

Stig Asmussen was the game director for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel, Survivor.

Leah J. Williams
Final Fantasy 16
?>
News

Final Fantasy 16 getting PC version, story DLC, free costume update

Square Enix announced a number of small updates for FF16 at PAX West 2023, including two story-focused expansions.

Edmond Tran
super mario bros wonder direct
?>
News

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Release Date, Gameplay Details, Elephants, and More

The latest Nintendo Direct was all about Elephant Mario and his colourful pals.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login