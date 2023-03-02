New Pokemon fan theory claims Legendary Terapagos is Paldea

Brand new Legendary Pokemon Terapagos was introduced as a key player in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet during a recent Pokemon Presents showcase which teased upcoming DLC stories, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. Since then, fans have speculated about the new Pokemon’s appearance, with one popular fan theory credibly linking Terapagos to the island of Paldea.

As pointed out by Twitter user Mootmonthly, Terapagos appears to strongly resemble the island of Paldea, with its body shape directly corresponding to the outline of the island – head, fins, body, and central gem included.

The land mass even appears to feature cloudy tail fins, just like the new Legendary.

Read: Pokemon Presents February 2023: Every major announcement

uhhhh bros? the new pokemon sv legendary might be a BIT bigger than we thought… pic.twitter.com/ZGASP7DdLt — Moot /ムート (@Mootmonthly) February 28, 2023

Beyond their forms being similar, the connection between Paldea and Terapagos is unclear – it could just be a design coincidence, after all – but should they relate, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s DLC expansions could evoke a long and enduring mythology.

The ‘World Turtle’, as known as ‘The Cosmic Turtle’ is a being of Chinese, North American, and Hindu mythology that takes the form of a turtle holding the world on its back. In these classic stories, the turtle is a world-bearer and deity that protects the earth from harm, while travelling with it through the universe.

Many pop culture stories have featured the turtle prominently, most notably the Discworld novels by Terry Pratchett, and IT by Stephen King. Should the Terapagos fan theory pan out, the real-life inspiration for these tales could become central to the upcoming DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

At this stage, all we know of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is that it will allow players to explore more of the mystery of Paldea. Whether Terapagos ends up being central to this land mass and its history is certainly an intriguing prospect.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s upcoming DLC story will begin with The Teal Mask, launching in Autumn 2023 [Northern Hemisphere]. The Indigo Disk will follow in Winter 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].