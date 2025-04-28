Pokemon TCG Pocket gets new Celestial Guardians set this week

Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to get a brand new expansion – the Sun and Moon-themed Celestial Guardians – on 29 April 2025 at 11:00 pm PDT. Whether you’ve finished your Shining Revelry collection or not, time is marching swiftly onwards, and soon, you’ll have two new digital booster packs to pull from.

As announced, Celestial Guardians will feature “over 200 cards” to collect, making it the second-biggest set, only behind Genetic Apex. For now, only a handful of cards have been revealed, but they’re all pretty nifty – you’ll be able to nab Solgaleo, Lunala, and Alolan Raichu ex cards (and a delightful ‘surfer’ full art Alolan Raichu), as well as cards featuring Rowlet, Litten, Poplio, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Vulpix, Alolan Marowak, Oricorio, the Rotom Dex, Rare Candy, and supporters Ilima, Lana, Kiawe, Acerola, Mallow, Sophocles, and Lillie.

For some players, Celestial Guardians will arrive with perfect timing. The last major set expansion, Shining Revelry, was a relatively small one, and it’s likely those players avidly keen to complete each set are nearing the end of their journey, to date. This writer, for example is one card away – and I know plenty of folks who recently managed to nab the last card eluding them.

The cadence of new set releases may be swift, but for those keeping up with daily pulls, there’s usually just enough time to complete a set before the next one arrives.

As for whether boredom is sinking in yet? I’m certainly not there. Speaking personally, Pokemon TCG Pocket remains a very fun part of my morning, and I enjoy waking up to new pack pulls and – in the case of Shining Revelry – anticipating whether a new day might be shiny, or beige. Pokemon Sun and Moon is also one of my favourite Pokemon generations, so I’m super keen for this new set to arrive.

Pokemon TCG Pocket announces half-anniversary celebration

In addition to announcing Celestial Guardians, the Pokemon TCG Pocket team has also announced a brand new round of solo battles and special missions to celebrate the six-month (half-year) anniversary of the game’s release.

Starting from 29 April 2025 at 11:00 pm PDT (alongside the Celestial Guardians launch), players will be able to jump into new activities to earn a new full art Rayquaza ex card, as well as a new coin, playing mat, and “a few other goodies.”

There should be plenty on the way for keen players, so keep an eye out for an impending TCG Pocket update.