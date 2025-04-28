News

 > News > Mobile

Pokemon TCG Pocket gets new Celestial Guardians set this week

It's time to get back to cracking packs.
28 Apr 2025 10:09
Leah J. Williams
pokemon tcg pocket celestial guardians

Mobile

Image: The Pokemon Company

Share Icon

Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to get a brand new expansion – the Sun and Moon-themed Celestial Guardians – on 29 April 2025 at 11:00 pm PDT. Whether you’ve finished your Shining Revelry collection or not, time is marching swiftly onwards, and soon, you’ll have two new digital booster packs to pull from.

As announced, Celestial Guardians will feature “over 200 cards” to collect, making it the second-biggest set, only behind Genetic Apex. For now, only a handful of cards have been revealed, but they’re all pretty nifty – you’ll be able to nab Solgaleo, Lunala, and Alolan Raichu ex cards (and a delightful ‘surfer’ full art Alolan Raichu), as well as cards featuring Rowlet, Litten, Poplio, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Vulpix, Alolan Marowak, Oricorio, the Rotom Dex, Rare Candy, and supporters Ilima, Lana, Kiawe, Acerola, Mallow, Sophocles, and Lillie.

For some players, Celestial Guardians will arrive with perfect timing. The last major set expansion, Shining Revelry, was a relatively small one, and it’s likely those players avidly keen to complete each set are nearing the end of their journey, to date. This writer, for example is one card away – and I know plenty of folks who recently managed to nab the last card eluding them.

The cadence of new set releases may be swift, but for those keeping up with daily pulls, there’s usually just enough time to complete a set before the next one arrives.

Read: Pokemon TCG Pocket is your next mobile game obsession

As for whether boredom is sinking in yet? I’m certainly not there. Speaking personally, Pokemon TCG Pocket remains a very fun part of my morning, and I enjoy waking up to new pack pulls and – in the case of Shining Revelry – anticipating whether a new day might be shiny, or beige. Pokemon Sun and Moon is also one of my favourite Pokemon generations, so I’m super keen for this new set to arrive.

Pokemon TCG Pocket announces half-anniversary celebration

In addition to announcing Celestial Guardians, the Pokemon TCG Pocket team has also announced a brand new round of solo battles and special missions to celebrate the six-month (half-year) anniversary of the game’s release.

Starting from 29 April 2025 at 11:00 pm PDT (alongside the Celestial Guardians launch), players will be able to jump into new activities to earn a new full art Rayquaza ex card, as well as a new coin, playing mat, and “a few other goodies.”

There should be plenty on the way for keen players, so keep an eye out for an impending TCG Pocket update.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

fbc firebreak game
?>
News

Remedy's FBC: Firebreak launches on 17 June

Things are about to get weird.

Leah J. Williams
fallout interplay games preservation
?>
News

Tim Cain says Interplay "lost" Fallout development archives

Games preservation is needed now, not later.

Leah J. Williams
clair obscur expedition 33 game
?>
News

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has sold 1 million copies

Word of mouth and strong critical reviews have driven interest in the newly-launched title.

Leah J. Williams
frostpunk 1886 game
?>
News

Frostpunk is being reimagined and expanded in Unreal Engine

Frostpunk 1886 seeks to "carry forward the legacy" of the OG game.

Leah J. Williams
volition strong museum of play
?>
News

The Strong Museum acquires new Volition studio collection

Archivists are currently analysing and preserving donated data.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login