Pokemon dev partners with Private Division on ‘Project Bloom’

Pokemon developer Game Freak is currently working on a rare non-Pokemon action-adventure game with publisher, Private Division. So far, only a single piece of concept artwork has been shared, with this image featuring a lone warrior walking through a towering forest. Beyond this, the entire project is a mystery – which makes its existence all the more intriguing.

While Game Freak has previously worked on non-Pokemon titles, including recent releases like the Apple Arcade-exclusive Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, it has largely cemented its legacy in two decades of fun but formulaic Pokemon hits.

The newly-announced ‘Project Bloom‘ represents an opportunity for the studio to spread its wings beyond the bounds of the Pokemon franchise, working alongside Private Division, which has developed a repertoire of quirky adventures in The Outer Worlds, OlliOlli World, and Kerbal Space Program.

In early 2023, Game Freak’s Masao Taya, game director for Ride On!, said staff at the company were keen to work on new titles in future, as a means to expand their creativity.

Read: Game Freak wants to explore non-Pokemon games

‘We believe that it is very important for the studio to continue making and releasing titles outside of the Pokemon series,’ Taya told Axios. ‘In recent years, the resources needed for game development have grown and grown, so Development Department One has been trying out a style of development where it works with external studios.’

It’s fair to assume the company’s partnership with Private Division is tied to these ambitious goals, as Game Freak expands its remit, and looks towards the future.

‘We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work,’ Kota Furuishima, Director at Game Freak said of the new project, in a media release. ‘From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future.’

‘Over the past three decades, you’d be hard-pressed to find a studio which has released more iconic hits than Game Freak,’ Michael Worosz, Head of Private Division said. ‘We’re ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential and we’re honoured to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market.’

‘Project Bloom‘ is expected to launch in Take-Two’s fiscal year 2026 – so stay tuned for more details in the coming months and years.