Pokemon Sleep open beta launches in Australia and other regions

Pokemon Sleep, the Nintendo app that tracks and gamifies your sleeping patterns, is now available in open beta for Android users in Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, and Canada. Anyone eligible in these regions can now download the game from the Google Play Store, and trial it until 13 July 2023 at 10:00 am AEST, at which point open beta access will end.

During the test window for the game, players will get a taste of the snooze-themed Pokemon Sleep gameplay loop, which encourages players to get a good night’s sleep, with Pokemon rewards waiting in the morning.

Each time you sleep with the app by your side, it will record and monitor your rest, classifying it as one of three types – dozing, snoozing, or slumbering – based on your breathing and movement during the night. When you wake, your in-app home island will be populated by Pokemon that share your sleeping type, and you’ll then be able to photograph and record them.

If you’re keen to get a more accurate sleep reading, Nintendo is also offering greater Pokemon Sleep functionality through the Pokemon GO Plus+ device. This is a wearable Bluetooth monitor that helps to measure your sleep data, and it also features a Pikachu voice to send you to sleep or wake you up.

This device, which is also compatible with Pokemon GO, will launch on 14 July 2023.

How to access the open beta for Pokemon Sleep

As mentioned, the open beta for Pokemon Sleep is only currently available for Android users in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. It will be available from now until 13 April 2023 at 10:00 am AEST.

Those keen to check out the game during this window can download it from the Google Play Store. Some users are currently reporting server issues with the app, but it should settle in the coming hours – hopefully in time for tonight’s rest.

Those who miss out on the upcoming open beta for Pokemon Sleep can look forward to hearing more about the game as it approaches release later in Winter 2023 [Southern Hemisphere].