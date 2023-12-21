News

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to get new epilogue in January 2024

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Epilogue will conclude the events of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
21 Dec 2023
Leah J. Williams
Screenshot: GamesHub

The story of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet isn’t quite over yet. As announced by Game Freak, there is still one additional chapter to go: an epilogue to be released on 11 January 2024 that will finally conclude the events of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

This epilogue will tie up the strings of The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, taking players and their companions (Nemona, Arven, and Penny) on a final journey through the land of Kitakami. So far, not much is known about this concluding chapter – however, a brief trailer has revealed it will bring together familiar faces from The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for some sort of smaller, more contained journey.

Read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC Review

Data miners have already seemingly discovered the epilogue in the game files of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, and shared some of the plot details and cutscenes online – so if you’re looking to go in fresh, it’s best to avoid these spoilers while browsing online.

For those who want to experience the epilogue for themselves, there are some hurdles to overcome first. As detailed, you will need to have completed The Teal Mask, as well as The Indigo Disk – both of which are available to those who purchase the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC expansion pack.

As long as both stories are completed to credits roll, you will be able to access the epilogue and go on one final adventure in the new year. Once this chapter is over, it marks the end of an era for the Pokemon franchise – potentially paving the way for something new in 2024 (or beyond).

There’s not long to go before the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet epilogue puts a bow on this chapter of Pokemon history.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

