Pokemon Presents returns in late February 2024

The Pokemon Company has announced the return of the annual Pokemon Presents showcase in February 2024, with the event designed to celebrate Pokemon Day 2024 and reveal “exciting news” for franchise fans. As revealed, the show will air on 27 February 2024 ET/PT and will likely contain a number of major announcements.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet now officially wrapped up – the story of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero concluded in late 2023 – the path for a new Pokemon chapter is fairly clear. In past Pokemon Presents showcases, multiple original Pokemon titles and spin-offs have been revealed, surprising players and “industry insiders” alike.

The latest Pokemon Presents is expected to introduce at least one new Pokemon game – although what it will be is anyone’s guess.

Read: The Pokemon Company issues statement on Palworld

We’re throwing our hat into the ring for Pokemon Black and White remasters, or the return of the underrated Pokemon Conquest, but that’s just pure speculation on our part. Whatever arrives, we’re certainly curious to see what The Pokemon Company and Game Freak is working on.

The next generation of Pokemon titles is likely to launch on the upcoming Nintendo Switch successor, so that may complicate what’s revealed – but for now, we anticipate at least a few new projects will be teased for the future.

How to watch Pokemon Presents in February 2024

As announced, the latest Pokemon Presents will air later in February, on the official Pokemon YouTube channels. Here’s when you’ll be able to tune in around the world:

Australia – 1:00 am AEDT | 12:30 am (28 February) 10:00 pm AWST (27 February)

– 1:00 am AEDT | 12:30 am (28 February) 10:00 pm AWST (27 February) New Zealand – 3:00 am NZDT (28 February)

– 3:00 am NZDT (28 February) United States – 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (27 February)

– 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (27 February) United Kingdom – 2:00 pm GMT (27 February)

Stay tuned to GamesHub for the latest news and announcements out of the upcoming Pokemon Presents showcase.