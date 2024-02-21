News

 > News > Nintendo

Pokemon Presents returns in late February 2024

"Exciting news" for Pokemon fans is reportedly on the way.
21 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
pokemon presents pokemon day february 2024

Nintendo

Screenshot: GamesHub

Share Icon

The Pokemon Company has announced the return of the annual Pokemon Presents showcase in February 2024, with the event designed to celebrate Pokemon Day 2024 and reveal “exciting news” for franchise fans. As revealed, the show will air on 27 February 2024 ET/PT and will likely contain a number of major announcements.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet now officially wrapped up – the story of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero concluded in late 2023 – the path for a new Pokemon chapter is fairly clear. In past Pokemon Presents showcases, multiple original Pokemon titles and spin-offs have been revealed, surprising players and “industry insiders” alike.

The latest Pokemon Presents is expected to introduce at least one new Pokemon game – although what it will be is anyone’s guess.

Read: The Pokemon Company issues statement on Palworld

We’re throwing our hat into the ring for Pokemon Black and White remasters, or the return of the underrated Pokemon Conquest, but that’s just pure speculation on our part. Whatever arrives, we’re certainly curious to see what The Pokemon Company and Game Freak is working on.

The next generation of Pokemon titles is likely to launch on the upcoming Nintendo Switch successor, so that may complicate what’s revealed – but for now, we anticipate at least a few new projects will be teased for the future.

How to watch Pokemon Presents in February 2024

As announced, the latest Pokemon Presents will air later in February, on the official Pokemon YouTube channels. Here’s when you’ll be able to tune in around the world:

  • Australia – 1:00 am AEDT | 12:30 am (28 February) 10:00 pm AWST (27 February)
  • New Zealand – 3:00 am NZDT (28 February)
  • United States – 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (27 February)
  • United Kingdom – 2:00 pm GMT (27 February)

Stay tuned to GamesHub for the latest news and announcements out of the upcoming Pokemon Presents showcase.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
Bluey: The Videogame
?>
News

Bluey: The Videogame is coming to Xbox Game Pass

The latest batch of games for Xbox Game Pass have been revealed.

Leah J. Williams
tomb raider remastered fan modder development
?>
News

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered development was led by fan modder

A Tomb Raider fan led development of the highly-praised remastered trilogy.

Leah J. Williams
dragons dogma 2 gameplay
?>
News

Dragon's Dogma 2 demo appears to be on the way

A Dragon's Dogma 2 demo has been spotted in the Steam backend.

Leah J. Williams
star wars jedi survivor cal kestis hero image
?>
News

Star Wars Jedi actor Cameron Monaghan wants Cal Kestis' live action debut to make sense

Star Wars Jedi's Cameron Monaghan has spoken more about his desires for Cal Kestis at a recent fan expo.

Leah J. Williams
Nintendo Direct 2024
?>
News

Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase returns this week

The latest Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase will feature 25 minutes of news and announcements.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login