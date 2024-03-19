PlayStation VR2 headset production reportedly paused due to excess stock

A new report from Bloomberg has claimed Sony is currently sitting on excess inventory for PlayStation VR2 units, and has therefore paused production on the devices. Sony has reportedly manufactured around 2 million units to date, and has decided to pause until a backlog of inventory is sold.

Bloomberg reports that sales of the headset have slowed down considerably since it launched in February 2023, with each quarter bringing fewer sales. Much of this is assumed to be the result of a lack of first-party games available for the PSVR2.

While Horizon Call of the Mountain aided a strong launch for the device, there have only been rare major game releases since then.

Price may also be a barrier, as the headset costs AUD $879 / USD $549 – a significant investment, and slightly more than an actual PlayStation 5. It’s fair to say the ongoing cost of living crisis may also have impacted users who may otherwise have purchased the device, in more stable economic circumstances.

Read: PSVR2: Top 12 Games for PlayStation VR 2

As Bloomberg notes, Sony has led the charge for VR gaming over the last few years, with the PSVR2 representing its second foray into the space. With improvements across the board – to haptics, visuals, audio, and immersion – the PSVR2 represents a significant leap for VR tech.

But for now, it seems even these improvements aren’t enough to attract an enthusiastic new audience. Whether pricing or the nature of VR is what’s holding adopters back, it’s clear that we’re still far away from a future where VR is an integral part of gaming, and everyday lifestyle.

While Sony is still seemingly committed to supporting the device, reportedly only pausing production until current stock levels deplete, it’s clear there is change on the horizon.

As highlighted by Bloomberg, Sony recently shut down its PlayStation London studio, which had been working on VR games. Widespread layoffs in other company divisions suggest a tightening of focus and more budget restrictions, which may mean fewer VR games in future.

We’ll have to wait to see what Sony has planned for its current flagship VR device.