PlayStation State of Play showcase set for 13 September

The latest PlayStation State of Play will focus on new reveals for PS5, PS4 and PlayStation VR2.
13 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
Image: Sony interactive Entertainment

PlayStation has officially announced the return of State of Play, with a brand new showcase locked in for 13-14 September 2022. While not much is known about its content, PlayStation has promised ‘reveals and updates’ for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation VR2. Given the novelty of the upcoming device and its appearance at the Tokyo Game Show, it’s likely the PS VR2 will dominate proceedings – but there’s certainly plenty of room for new game announcements and other tidbits.

We can expect to see at least some surprises for the shiny new VR device, given there are so few playable games announced – it’s essentially just Horizon: Call of the Mountain VR and Resident Evil Village so far. But what exactly these announcements will be is currently unclear. Could we see a backward compatibility announcement? A new chapter in the excellent Space Channel 5 VR series? Something wild and unexpected – like Ape Escape VR?

We’ll just have to tune in to see everything in store.

Read: New details confirmed for PlayStation VR 2, including ‘see-through view’

How to tune into the latest PlayStation State of Play

The latest State of Play will air live on 13-14 September 2022, via the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube. It will air at the following times around the world:

  • Australia – 8:00 am AEST | 7:30 am ACST | 6:00 am AWST (14 September)
  • United States – 3:00 pm PT | 6:00 pm ET (13 September)
  • United Kingdom – 12:00 am CET (14 September) | 11:00 pm BST (13 September)

The show will be around 20 minutes long, and include gameplay footage for 10 games coming to PlayStation consoles and PS VR2 in future. There’ll be updates specifically from PlayStation’s ‘amazing Japanese partners’ as well as surprises from other developers around the world.

While the latest State of Play is fairly short, it should still be well worth tuning in for as we head towards the future of gaming in 2022 and 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

