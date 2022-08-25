News

 > PlayStation

PlayStation VR2 will debut at the Tokyo Game Show 2022

The Tokyo Game Show 2022 will introduce the world to the latest VR device.
26 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
playstation vr 2 psvr 2

PlayStation

Image: Sony interactive Entertainment

Share Icon

Capcom has inadvertently announced the debut of the PlayStation VR2, confirming it will appear at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, as part of a showcase for Resident Evil Village‘s VR mode. This officially marks the first public showing for the device, which will be available for play tests and demos.

The news was first revealed on the Japanese Resident Evil Twitter account, which confirmed ‘The PlayStation VR2 version of Resident Evil Village will be on display [during TGS].’ While low key, the announcement was soon picked up by excited players, and later retweeted by PlayStation Japan with official confirmation.

‘This will be the first opportunity for PlayStation users to experience PlayStation VR2. Please visit the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom booth,’ it said.

Those who are attending the show will be able to experience a terrifying VR adventure through Dimitrescu Castle, stalked by the fan-favourite villain, Lady Dimitrescu.

Read: PlayStation VR2 is officially launching in early 2023

Currently, the PlayStation VR2 is expected to launch in early 2023 – with Resident Evil Village being one of few announced games for the system. The entire game will be playable in VR, with the ported version of the adventure taking advantage of the headset’s 4K HDR display, eye tracking, and 3D audio.

You’ll reportedly be able to use the new Sense controllers to guard and fight in the game, as well as use ‘dynamic actions’ like firing a gun or holding a knife to protect yourself from enemy attack.

A portion of this high-intensity action will be playable on the Tokyo Game Show 2022 show floor, and may also make an appearance during Capcom’s two TGS presentations on 15-16 September 2022.

Those looking forward to the launch of the PlayStation VR2 who can’t attend TGS will likely get their next glimpse at the device when it launches in early 2023. Stay tuned for more news as we head towards that nebulous launch date.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
bioshock game mobile 3d
?>
News

Netflix's BioShock film locks in writer and director

Netflix's BioShock has a stellar crew behind it, including the writer of Marvel's Logan.

Leah J. Williams
skull and bones game releasing 2022
?>
News

Ubisoft has confirmed the Skull and Bones PC specifications

Here's everything you need to know about playing Skull and Bones on PC.

Leah J. Williams
Multiversus Game
?>
News

MultiVersus races past 20 million players in its first month of release

Warner Bros. free-to-play, crossover fighting game gains a playerbase of 20 million amidst its first season

Julian Lee
horizon zero dawn tv show project
?>
News

Horizon Zero Dawn TV show being developed by Umbrella Academy alum

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman has joined the Horizon adaptation.

Leah J. Williams
ps5 playstation production shortages
?>
News

Sony has confirmed a major PS5 price increase in Australia, other regions

Sony has officially confirmed the console price will be increased, with immediate effect.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login