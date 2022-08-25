PlayStation VR2 will debut at the Tokyo Game Show 2022

Capcom has inadvertently announced the debut of the PlayStation VR2, confirming it will appear at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, as part of a showcase for Resident Evil Village‘s VR mode. This officially marks the first public showing for the device, which will be available for play tests and demos.

The news was first revealed on the Japanese Resident Evil Twitter account, which confirmed ‘The PlayStation VR2 version of Resident Evil Village will be on display [during TGS].’ While low key, the announcement was soon picked up by excited players, and later retweeted by PlayStation Japan with official confirmation.

‘This will be the first opportunity for PlayStation users to experience PlayStation VR2. Please visit the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom booth,’ it said.

Those who are attending the show will be able to experience a terrifying VR adventure through Dimitrescu Castle, stalked by the fan-favourite villain, Lady Dimitrescu.

Read: PlayStation VR2 is officially launching in early 2023

Currently, the PlayStation VR2 is expected to launch in early 2023 – with Resident Evil Village being one of few announced games for the system. The entire game will be playable in VR, with the ported version of the adventure taking advantage of the headset’s 4K HDR display, eye tracking, and 3D audio.

You’ll reportedly be able to use the new Sense controllers to guard and fight in the game, as well as use ‘dynamic actions’ like firing a gun or holding a knife to protect yourself from enemy attack.

A portion of this high-intensity action will be playable on the Tokyo Game Show 2022 show floor, and may also make an appearance during Capcom’s two TGS presentations on 15-16 September 2022.

Those looking forward to the launch of the PlayStation VR2 who can’t attend TGS will likely get their next glimpse at the device when it launches in early 2023. Stay tuned for more news as we head towards that nebulous launch date.