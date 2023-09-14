PlayStation announces surprise State of Play for September 2023

PlayStation has announced the surprise return of the State of Play showcase, with a new 40-minute broadcast highlighting upcoming indie and third party game releases set to air on 14 September 2023 – just a few hours after the recently-announced Nintendo Direct. If you’re keen to learn more about the end-of-year gaming slate for 2023, both shows will be well worth watching.

As for the State of Play, PlayStation has announced the show will “focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles” including “indie and PS VR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from … third-party partners.”

So far, there’s very few clues about what could be on show, but State of Play showcases are typically known for their surprises. In past years, these presentations have played host to an array of quirky indie reveals, as well as meaty updates for games from studios around the world.

There’s plenty of upcoming games that feel in need of fresh trailers and tidbits – but given the rumour mill is giving nothing away, we’ll just have to stay tuned to see what’s set to be on show.

Read: Everything we know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

How to watch the State of Play in September 2023

As revealed by Sony, the latest State of Play showcase will air on 14 September 2023, via the PlayStation YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels. Here’s how those time zones work out around the world:

Australia – 7:00 am AEST | 6:30 am ACST | 5:00 am AWST (15 September)

– 7:00 am AEST | 6:30 am ACST | 5:00 am AWST (15 September) New Zealand – 9:00 am NZST (15 September)

– 9:00 am NZST (15 September) United States – 2:00 pm PT | 5:00 pm ET (14 September)

– 2:00 pm PT | 5:00 pm ET (14 September) United Kingdom – 10:00 pm BST | 11:00 pm CET (14 September)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Stay tuned for the latest news of the PlayStation State of Play showcase.