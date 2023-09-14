News

 > News > PlayStation

PlayStation announces surprise State of Play for September 2023

The latest PlayStation State of Play will spotlight upcoming indie and third party games.
14 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
playstation state of play september 2023

PlayStation

Image: Sony / PlayStation

Share Icon

PlayStation has announced the surprise return of the State of Play showcase, with a new 40-minute broadcast highlighting upcoming indie and third party game releases set to air on 14 September 2023 – just a few hours after the recently-announced Nintendo Direct. If you’re keen to learn more about the end-of-year gaming slate for 2023, both shows will be well worth watching.

As for the State of Play, PlayStation has announced the show will “focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles” including “indie and PS VR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from … third-party partners.”

So far, there’s very few clues about what could be on show, but State of Play showcases are typically known for their surprises. In past years, these presentations have played host to an array of quirky indie reveals, as well as meaty updates for games from studios around the world.

There’s plenty of upcoming games that feel in need of fresh trailers and tidbits – but given the rumour mill is giving nothing away, we’ll just have to stay tuned to see what’s set to be on show.

Read: Everything we know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

How to watch the State of Play in September 2023

As revealed by Sony, the latest State of Play showcase will air on 14 September 2023, via the PlayStation YouTubeTwitch, and TikTok channels. Here’s how those time zones work out around the world:

  • Australia – 7:00 am AEST | 6:30 am ACST | 5:00 am AWST (15 September)
  • New Zealand – 9:00 am NZST (15 September)
  • United States – 2:00 pm PT | 5:00 pm ET (14 September)
  • United Kingdom – 10:00 pm BST | 11:00 pm CET (14 September)

Stay tuned for the latest news of the PlayStation State of Play showcase.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation
More
pokemon van gogh museum
?>
News

Pokemon teases collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum

Pokemon is set to feature in the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam from September 2023.

Leah J. Williams
playstation ps plus september 2023
?>
News

PS Plus Extra, Deluxe, Premium Game catalogue for September 2023

Here's all the games coming to the PlayStation Plus catalogue in September 2023.

Leah J. Williams
star wars jedi survivor stig asmussen game director
?>
News

Star Wars Jedi game director Stig Asmussen departs Respawn

Stig Asmussen was the game director for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel, Survivor.

Leah J. Williams
Final Fantasy 16
?>
News

Final Fantasy 16 getting PC version, story DLC, free costume update

Square Enix announced a number of small updates for FF16 at PAX West 2023, including two story-focused expansions.

Edmond Tran
super mario bros wonder direct
?>
News

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Release Date, Gameplay Details, Elephants, and More

The latest Nintendo Direct was all about Elephant Mario and his colourful pals.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login