PlayStation announces new State of Play for February 2023

The latest State of Play showcase will spotlight PS VR2 and Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
22 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
playstation state of play february 2023

PlayStation

Image: Rocksteady Studios

PlayStation has announced a new State of Play showcase for 23 February 2023, promising new looks at the PlayStation VR2 and its lineup of VR games, as well as a deep dive into Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The presentation will reportedly contain 15 minutes of ‘gameplay details and updates’, and will also include teasers for anticipated games from third-party studios.

Beyond teasing ‘exciting’ news, PlayStation has not revealed much about the upcoming State of Play – but it is notable, as it’s the first major PlayStation presentation of 2023. It should illuminate more about the year ahead, and what to expect from the upcoming slate of PS4 and PS5 games.

So far, we know that Destiny 2 will be one of the mystery third-party games appearing at the show, with a new look at Lightfall on the way. As for the other potential reveals, Tekken 8 and Final Fantasy XVI have been flagged for possible appearances – but we’ll learn more when the State of Play airs.

Read: Tekken 8 gameplay, characters, and story revealed in new trailer

How to watch the PlayStation State of Play for February 2023

The latest PlayStation State of Play showcase will air live on the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels on 23 February 2023 at 1:00 pm PST. Here’s how those time zones work out around the world:

  • Australia – 8:00 am AEDT | 7:30 am ACDT | 5:00 am AWST (24 February)
  • United States – 1:00 pm PST | 4:00 pm EST (23 February)
  • United Kingdom – 10:00 pm CET (23 February)

Given this State of Play is running to a tight 15 minutes, it will be short and sweet – but with the blistering pace of typical PlayStation showcases, it’s likely to contain plenty of reveals. If you’re keen to learn more about what’s in store for PlayStation in 2023, stay tuned.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

