PlayStation Stars is now available in Australia, New Zealand

PlayStation Stars is set to roll out to players in Australia, New Zealand and Europe from today, 13 October 2022. It will initially arrive on the PlayStation App for mobile devices, with the console service set to launch later in the year.

Update 1:20 pm AEDT – PlayStation Stars is now live for everyone! Head to the PlayStation App to discover more about the service, and sign up to join the program.

Australia, New Zealand and Europe are amongst the last countries included in the rollout, with the service initially launching in Asia in late September.

Anyone who joins the free loyalty program will gain a Star Gazer Telescope collectible on sign-up, the first of several digital collectibles you’ll be able to nab as you play through set challenges and goals. These will be updated on a monthly basis, and will invite players to compete against each other, or spend time in particular games.

To join the service, click through to the main ‘Play’ hub page of the PlayStation App – and select the new shimmering icon near the ‘bell’ notification button. Here, you’ll be able to browse through each collectible on offer, and analyse what challenges you’re able to complete.

The PlayStation Stars icon appears near a player’s user name. (Screenshot: Edmond Tran)

In addition to earning digital gifts, PlayStation Stars will provide players with points for every purchase they make on the PlayStation Store – which can then be redeemed for vouchers and other collectable goodies.

The new loyalty program is now available for everyone in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, and the United States.