PlayStation Plus: Game Catalog for April 2024 revealed

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog is expanding in April 2024, with an eclectic range of new games arriving on the subscription service shortly. Where past months have seen the inclusion of major blockbuster titles, it appears April is devoted to more niche games – like the wonderful and bizarre Nour: Play With Your Food, and Construction Simulator.

Of course, there’s also titles like The Crew 2 and Dave the Diver on the way, as well as classic adventure MediEvil (the original PlayStation One version), so there’s something here for all tastes.

Gorgeous adventure game Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is also coming to PlayStation Plus this month, on 23 April 2024. Animal Well joins it as a day one arrival, although this will launch later, on 9 May 2024.

Read: Grief in full colour – An interview with Abubakar Salim for Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Here’s the rest of the games coming to PlayStation Plus on 16 April 2024:

Dave the Diver (PS4, PS5) – “A casual, single player adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night.”

Oddballers (PS4) – “Play a new type of hard-hitting dodgeball and use brutally unfair tactics to mess with your opponents in this wacky multiplayer party game.”

Construction Simulator (PS4, PS5) – “Fulfil your ambition to become a successful construction entrepreneur by establishing your business from scratch, assisted by your mentor Hape.”

The Crew 2 (PS4) – “Get ready for a high-speed trip across the USA and enjoy one of the most complete open-world action driving experiences ever created.”

Raji: An Ancient Epic (PS4, PS5) – “Battle ferocious demons and bosses, solve ancient puzzles, explore massive forts and palaces and experience a sibling story who find themselves at the center of a divine war.”

Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame (PS4) – “Play as your favorite ninjas, Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane, Nya and Master Wu to defend their home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark Army.”

Nour: Play With Your Food (PS4, PS5) – “Nour is an experimental food art game that blends mouth-watering visuals, dynamic beats, and playful exploration.”

Deliver Us Mars (PS4, PS5) – “Deliver Us Mars is an atmospheric sci-fi adventure offering an immersive astronaut experience.”

Lego Marvel’s Avengers (PS4) – “Join the Lego Marvel’s Avengers team and experience a videogame featuring characters and storylines from the critically-acclaimed films and more.”

Miasma Chronicles (PS5) – “Realtime exploration gameplay meets tactical, turn-based combat with RPG elements in Miasma Chronicles.”

Stray Blade (PS5) – “Prove yourself in this action-adventure and master intense combat while exploring the ancient ruins of a mysterious civilisation.”

PlayStation Plus: Premium and Deluxe Classics

In addition to these games, PlayStation Plus subscribers on the Premium and Deluxe tiers will be able to download and play three classics in April 2024:

MediEvil (PS4, PS5) – A gothic action-adventure game starring a cowardly knight who must earn his place in the dazzling Hall of Heroes.

Star Wars: Rebel Assault 2: The Hidden Empire (PS4, PS5) – A rail shooter set in the Star Wars universe.

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare (PS4, PS5) – A horror adventure wrapped around an investigation into a mysterious death.