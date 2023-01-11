PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe, Premium games for January 2023

News

The PlayStation Plus additions for early January 2023 have finally been revealed.
12 Jan 2023
Leah J. Williams
The latest additions to PlayStation Plus have been revealed, with subscribers on the Extra, Deluxe, and Premium tiers getting an array of solid action titles, fighting games, narrative adventures, multiplayer romps, and an essential rhythm runner this month. There’s also strong representation for PS1 classics in the lineup, with three major titles included for top-tier subscribers.

Here’s every game coming to PlayStation Plus from 17 January 2023.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe Games | 17 January 2023

  • Back 4 Blood (PS4 | PS5)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (PS4)
  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5)
  • Life is Strange (PS4)
  • Life Is Strange: Before the Storm (PS4)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (PS4)
  • Jett: The Far Shore (PS4 | PS5)
  • Just Cause 4: Reloaded (PS4)
  • Omno (PS4)
  • Erica (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Deluxe Games | 17 January 2023

  • Syphon Filter 3 (PS1)
  • Star Wars Demolition (PS1)
  • Hot Shots Golf 2 (PS1)

In addition to these titles, Essential subscribers are now able to download their monthly free games: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4 | PS5), Axiom Verge 2 (PS4 | PS5), and Fallout 76 (PS4).

Read: Star Wars Jedi Survivor gets new trailer and release date

Of the new games arriving on PlayStation Plus, there’s not a weak link amongst them.

Sayonara Wild Hearts is a real gem worth checking out, particularly if you’re a rhythm game fan. Dragon Ball FighterZ is one the best-looking and most exciting fighting games of the modern era, even if you’re not a fan of the anime. Devil May Cry 5 is a brilliant action game with a strong narrative and deep twists. Erica is a unique interactive experience that boasts hybrid mobile and console game. They all come highly recommended, as do the other games on the list.

Each addition for January 2023 is a solid pick, and should keep PS Plus subscribers entertained until the next lot of new titles arrive. Stay tuned to see what else is coming this month, and what to expect in future.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Hardware Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
