PlayStation Plus Essential games for February 2023 leak

The PlayStation Plus Essential game lineup for February 2023 has reportedly leaked, courtesy of reliable Dealabs user, Billbil-kun. While it’s always best to take these leaks with a grain of salt – there’s always a chance Sony will swerve to avoid Billbil-kun’s all-seeing eyes – they have remained consistent and accurate for the last year.

With that in mind, there’s plenty for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers to look forward to in February 2023. The free game lineup for the month includes a number of excellent titles, including the wholesome and high-speed OlliOlli World (PS4 | PS5), which transports players to a skating wonderland filled with snazzy tricks and chill vibes.

‘OlliOlli World, Roll7’s new 2.5D skateboarding action-platformer, made me feel nostalgic. Not about the previous games – this is my first foray into the OlliOlli series – but about a time in my life that I can’t go back to, and a genre of games that I stopped playing somewhere along the line: extreme sports,’ GamesHub reviewer Christie McQualter wrote of the game in early 2022.

‘Beyond the bright colours, bold characters and aesthetically-pleasing locales, what OlliOlli World achieves is more than nostalgia. It hybridises the best elements of the past and the present to create an experience that is both old-school in challenge, and approachable for a new school of beginners.’

There are also plenty of other great inclusions in February 2023’s PlayStation Plus offering, including a crime adventure, a major expansion to one of the biggest multiplayer games around, and a co-op zombie survival game with plenty of guts and gore.

PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023

Here’s the full list of games reportedly included in the latest PlayStation Plus Essential lineup:

OlliOlli World (PS4 | PS5)

(PS4 | PS5) Evil Dead: The Game (PS4 | PS5)

(PS4 | PS5) Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PS4 | PS5)

(PS4 | PS5) Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4)*

*This title may reportedly differ in some regions, although the reason is not given.

According to billbil-kun, these games will be available from 7 February 2023 to 6 March 2023.

Stay tuned for official confirmation of this game lineup, and new titles hitting the rest of PlayStation Plus in February 2023.