News

 > News > PlayStation

PlayStation Plus: Monthly free games for February 2024 revealed

Here's all the latest free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
1 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
foamstars gameplay playstation plus subscribers

PlayStation

Image: Square Enix

Share Icon

PlayStation has revealed the monthly free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in February 2024, with a number of solid offerings on the way. The new lot is headlined by Foamstars, the new party shooter from Toylogic and Square Enix, but the rest of the inclusions are also standout.

As detailed, the three games available for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from 6 February 2024 are:

  • Foamstars (PS4, PS5)
  • Steelrising (PS5)
  • Rollerdrome (PS4, PS5)

There’s not really a weak link amongst them. While Foamstars enters a crowded live service game market, it’s got a real sense of pop and charm that marks it out as unique. There’s every reason to give this game a chance.

Read: All the biggest video games launching in February 2024

Rollerdrome, meanwhile, is an excellent and tricky rollerskating-shooter-adventure that tasks you with perfecting snappy, graceful combat while on roller skates. Not only does the game rock unique mechanics, it’s also got a cool cel-shaded art style that makes every roller battle feel like moving artwork.

Steelrising is another great pick. This Souls-like action RPG is set in an alternate version of historic Paris, and stars a deadly automaton looking to survive fantastical battles against a range of towering machines.

Beyond these inclusions, there’s also a number of neat perks for PlayStation Plus subscribers arriving in February 2024. One of these is the claimable Fall Guys Icons Pack, which includes in-game Fall Guys costumes for PlayStation icons Ratchet, Clank, and Aloy (Horizon), as well as themed emotes, patterns, colours, nameplates, and nicknames.

In addition, PlayStation Plus subscribers will also be able to play a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Game Trial starting from 6 February 2024.

Stay tuned for the latest inclusions for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Business Nintendo Game Development Mobile Hardware Features
More
riffmaster pdp guitar controller
?>
News

PDP reveals Riffmaster guitar controller for Rock Band 4, Fortnite Festival

A new era of console peripherals is upon us, as PDP reveals its snazzy Riffmaster guitar controller.

Leah J. Williams
final fantasy 7 date night fortress sydney
?>
News

Fortress Sydney is hosting a cute Final Fantasy 7 date night for Valentine's Day

Square Enix and Fortress Sydney have teamed up for an adorable Valentine's Day event.

Leah J. Williams
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
?>
News

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gets dedicated PlayStation State of Play in February 2024

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to get a dedicated State of Play showcase in February 2024.

Leah J. Williams
until dawn ps5 pc remaster
?>
News

Until Dawn is getting a PS5 and PC remaster in 2024

Until Dawn is officially getting a remaster for PS5 and PC.

Leah J. Williams
death stranding 2 gameplay trailer
?>
News

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach gets odd new trailer

Death Stranding 2 is officially subtitled "On the Beach" and it's coming in 2025.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login