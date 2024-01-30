All the biggest video games launching in February 2024

After a relatively quiet start to the year, February 2024 is set to kick down the door for major video game releases. Starting with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Persona 3 Reload, this month is set to be wall-to-wall blockbusters. We’ve finally got the release of Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones this month, as well as the arrival of Square Enix’s highly-anticipated Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Between these major game releases, there’s also the new Tomb Raider trilogy remaster, the excellent-looking Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and Australian-made strategy game, Solium Infernum. Pacific Drive is also out this month, as are a number of other potential indie hits, like The Thaumaturge.

Here’s every major video game release for February 2024.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

> Image: Cygames

Release Date: 1 February 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Check out Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Amazon.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink, the latest adventure in the popular Granblue Fantasy series, tasks players with exploring the Zegagrande Skydom, a series of legendary islands populated by various strange folks, and plenty of mythical enemies. Here’s the game’s official description, per developer Cygames:

“There exists a world where islands of all shapes and sizes float in a sea of clouds. It is a world forsaken by the gods. Once upon a time, people known as the Astrals attempted to seize control of this world with their overwhelming might, but the citizens of the skies repelled the invaders, thus ushering in a new era of peace.”

“Living on a little-known island in a remote part of the skies, you find a letter left behind by your father telling you to set off for a legendary island. However, before you leave, you meet a mysterious girl named Lyria, inevitably setting the wheels of fate in motion.”

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

> Image: Byking / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Release Date: 2 February 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

See Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash on Amazon.

The first major game adaptation for the popular Jujutsu Kaisen anime launches in February 2024, and it looks to be a gorgeous, snappy adaptation for fans. Those familiar with the Naruto Ninja Storm and Dragon Ball Budokai series will likely find much familiar here: Cursed Clash is a 2-on-2 fighting game where players will be able to pit their favourite Jujutsu Kaisen characters against each other in cinematic clashes.

While Cursed Clash appears to be less story-oriented than other Bandai Namco-published fighters, it should provide plenty of opportunities to flex the unique skills of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, and every other fan-favourite Jujutsu Sorcerer.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

> Image: Rocksteady Studios

Release Date: 2 February 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League technically launches in late January for preorder customers, but its official release date lies in February 2024. When the game hits shelves, players will be able to hop into team-based battles, as the titular Suicide Squad works to save the world from a corrupted Justice League at the mercy of the evil Brainiac.

Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang make up the main team in this adaptation, with each having unique skills and movesets to stomp through the battlefield, collecting loot and levelling up. Post-launch, the game will also get a string of new Suicide Squad members, starting with the Joker.

Persona 3 Reload

> Image: Atlus

Release Date: 2 February 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Check out Persona 3 Reload on Amazon.

Persona 3 is finally back in February 2024, in the form of its Reload remaster. This upgraded version of the original features new graphics and gameplay, while maintaining the charm and adventure of its predecessor. Those who’ve already played Persona 3 will find much familiar here, while newcomers will be able to experience the game’s school-bound story for the first time.

For a brief rundown, Persona 3 follows a transfer student who discovers a hidden hour in the day where strange things begin to occur – non-Persona users (ordinary humans) are trapped in a dreamlike state and unaware of the hour, while Persona users (those who bond with monsters) must fight off strange beings in the hope of surviving.

Foamstars

> Image: Square Enix

Release Date: 6 February 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Check out Foamstars on the Square Enix website.

Splatoon-like 4v4 online party shooter Foamstars is set to unleash its watery tides shortly, with players soon able to hop in to experience its arena battles for themselves. In the game, you’ll be able to pop in and out of sessions as you use foam to build up your environment, traverse soapy arenas, and take out enemies using foam guns.

While Foamstars is entering a crowded live service arena, there’s hope it can overcome the odds with its devotion to style and colour. It looks to be a lively little game, and it rocks some very neat character designs, so there’s every hope it can make a splash when it launches. It faces tough competition, but it’s certainly worth a look.

Helldivers 2

> Image: Arrowhead Game Studios

Release Date: 8 February 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PC

Check out Helldivers 2 on Amazon.

The galaxy is under threat – and you’re the last bastion of its defence. When Helldivers 2 begins, you’re likely to face an uphill battle but with your squad mates by your side, you’ll have a much easier time taking down enemy hordes, smooshing alien bugs, and ensuring peace for the future. Here’s the official game description, per Steam:

“Freedom. Peace. Democracy. Your Super Earth-born rights. The key pillars of our civilization.

Of our very existence. But the war rages on. And everything is once again under threat. Join the greatest military force the galaxy has ever seen and make this a safe and free place to live.”

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

> Image: Don’t Nod / Focus Entertainment

Release Date: 13 February 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Check out Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden on Amazon.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a new narrative action-adventure from the team behind Vampyr and Life is Strange, so you may know what to expect here: deep storytelling, devastating interpersonal relationships, and plenty of supernatural action.

Read: Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – Preview

In the game, you take the dual roles of Red and Antea. Red is a Banisher who must work to bring peace to the souls of the dead, while Antea is his deceased Banishing partner, who works towards the same goal on the ghostly side of the realm. Switching between the two as you solve the problems of various villagers, you’ll be able to harness unique abilities and change the world in strange, uncanny ways.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

> Image: Aspyr

Release Date: 14 February 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Tomb Raider is back, with the original trilogy getting a shiny new remaster for modern consoles and PC in February 2024. The three video games included in this package – Tomb Raider 1-3 – are some of the most influential in the world of gaming, and they certainly deserve fresh eyes in the modern era. Lara Croft is a gaming icon, and this remaster should give her the chance to shine once more.

While these games may be somewhat dated, and unfamiliar players may find their traversal and jumping mechanics particularly stiff, it’ll still be great to re-experience each adventure, and get a taste of their wonderful nostalgia.

Solium Infernum

> Image: League of Geeks

Release Date: 15 February 2024 (Early Acess)

Platform(s): PC

Check out Solium Infernum on Steam.

Australian studio League of Geeks is set to release Solium Infernum this February 2024. As described, it’s essentially a remaster of the original Solium Infernum, but with modern sensibilities and a new, gothic graphical style. In the game, you’ll attempt to rule hell by conspiring against archdemons and devils, wielding your power in bloody crusades.

Read: League of Geeks initiates significant layoffs, Jumplight Odyssey shelved

Here’s the game’s official description, per Steam:

“As a powerful fallen Archfiend, sinister overlords of the Infernal Kingdom of Hell, you are a contender for the Infernal Throne – the Great Dark Majesty is missing and the feverish Conclave demands a replacement declared. Command dread legions, enlist champion praetors, cast sinister rituals, and outplay your rivals to become Hell’s new Dark Majesty.”

Skull and Bones

> Image: Ubisoft

Release Date: 16 February 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Check out Skull and Bones on Amazon.

After years of delays, Ubisoft’s multiplayer pirate adventure Skull and Bones is finally set to launch in February 2024. You’ll be able to sail through its oceans either solo or with friends, and use your time to explore, loot, and pillage, as you attempt to claim the pirate kingpin throne. If Assassin’s Creed Black Flag awakened something in you, Skull and Bones appears to take its pirate fantasy to new heights, allowing players to min-max life on their pirate ships, and the chaos they can cause on the high seas.

As players gain notoriety, they’ll be able to nab new pirate goodies and rewards, while also gaining ranks, taking on more dangerous quests, and eventually becoming the most feared pirate around – from the East Indies to the coasts of Africa.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

> Image: Nintendo

Release Date: 16 February 2024

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Mario vs. Donkey Kong, a remaster of the Game Boy Advance original, is a relatively low-key release for Nintendo to kick off the new year – but it appears delightful all the same. In this puzzle adventure, you’ll work towards saving bunches of Mini-Mario toys from the clutches of Donkey Kong, who is determined to disturb the peace of Mario’s world.

Across dozens of puzzle levels, you’ll need to guide Mario through obstacle courses, collect gift boxes and keys, and eventually save the day in one-on-one fights with Donkey Kong. If you’re looking for a lighter, head-scratching puzzler as the video games of February 2024 release, then Mario vs. Donkey Kong might be the game for you.

The Thaumaturge

> Image: Fool’s Theory

Release Date: 20 February 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

See The Thaumaturge on Steam.

The Thaumaturge is an upcoming gothic story RPG that follows a thaumaturge (mystic) who returns to 20th century Warsaw to contend with a grim family legacy. As a thaumaturge, Wiktor Szulski must embrace his past and work toward purging the world of Salutors, strange beings that must be tamed before they wreak havoc on the world.

While The Thaumaturge has somewhat slipped under the radar, it looks to be a very intriguing adventure, potentially for fans of Vampyr and similarly dark, supernatural stories. It’s got a neat sense of style, a very cool hook, and plenty of potential. Keep this one in mind.

Nightingale

> Image: Inflexion Games

Release Date: 22 February 2024 (Early Access)

Platform(s): PC

Check out Nightingale on Steam.

Crafting survival game Nightingale looks set to launch in early access in February 2024, after a number of delays. In this multiplayer adventure, players will enter a weird open world populated by displaced folks from multiple different eras. As described, the world of Nightingale has been “cut off by the collapse of the arcane portal network”, leaving your player character stranded.

To survive in this harsh new world, you’ll need to become a Realmwalker, learn to traverse new portals as they appear, and eventually perfect foraging goods to create safe havens, and ensure you can survive your new reality. The game can be played solo, but you’ll likely have a much easier time travelling and building with mates in co-op mode.

Pacific Drive

> Image: Ironwood Studios

Release Date: 22 February 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PC

Check out Pacific Drive on Steam.

Pacific Drive, from Ironwood Studios and Kepler Interactive, is gloomy driving adventure where players will attempt to survive supernatural terrors on a quest through an area known as the Olympic Exclusion Zone. This zone is filled with danger, but you must traverse it if you hope to survive against a range of mysterious horrors.

In the dark, you’ll find various supplies and upgrades for your ride, so you’ll need to play it cautious, venture from your car for high-risk scavenging hunts, and hopefully return to come back stronger, as the road gets windier and “strange perils” advance at a panicking pace.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story

> Image: Lazy Bear Games

Release Date: 22 February 2024

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

Check out Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story on Steam.

Bandle Tale is a League of Legends spin-off from Lazy Bear Games (Graveyard Keeper) and Riot Forge that focuses on the cosier aspects of the franchise. In the game, you are a yordle creature living in a town called Yarnville, indulging a passion for knitting. But when chaos erupts in your village, you’re forced on an epic quest, and must use your yarn magic to survive approaching threats.

It’s a cute little setup, and the game looks absolutely delightful, with its Drawn to Life-like pixel world and adorable animation style. It also looks like a very different take on League of Legends – and one that should appeal to fans and non-fans alike. If you’re looking for a cosier video game in February 2024, Bandle Tale looks like it fits the bill.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

> Image: Avantgarden

Release Date: 28 February 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Check out Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake on Steam.

Another game getting a remaster in February 2024 is Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. While the original game was developed by Starbreeze Studios, the new version is being developed by Avantgarden. With the change in developer comes a change in approach: this remake is more realistic than its predecessor, and packs in life-like details into its every environment and puzzle.

While it’s debatable that Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons was in need of a remake – the original game still looks gorgeous, and its story holds up very well – this new interpretation should provide a fresh perspective, and a chance for keen players to revisit the original, award-winning narrative.

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster

> Image: Nightdive Studios / LucasArts

Release Date: 28 February 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Check out Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster on Steam.

Star Wars: Dark Forces is also coming back in February 2024, courtesy of Nightdive Studios. This classic FPS game follows Star Wars video game icon Kyle Katarn, a Galactic Empire defector, as he joins the Rebel Alliance and works to fight back against Darth Vader’s forces, and the rise of the evil Dark Troopers.

As detailed by Nightdive, the remaster of this game is “fully remastered through its proprietary KEX engine, allowing the game to run on modern gaming devices at up to 4K resolution at 120FPS.” It introduces refreshed gameplay, high-resolution textures, enhanced lighting and rendering, and new support for gamepads – making it the best way to play the game in the modern era.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

> Image: Square Enix

Release Date: 29 February 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

Check out Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Amazon.

February 2024 is ending with a bang, as Square Enix is set to release Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This middle chapter in the FF7 remaster series will pick up where 2020’s Remake left off, as Cloud and his band of friends attempt to defeat Sephiroth and save the globe from climate destruction.

This go around, Cloud has new allies by his side, including fan-favourites Vincent Valentine and Cait Sith, and there’s much higher stakes to his success. While there’s likely to be heartbreak in this chapter – no spoilers – there’s every hope it will reach the same heights as its predecessor, and pave the way for an epic final entry in the modern FF7 story.