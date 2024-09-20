Xbox ANZ is giving away a custom Funko Fusion Xbox Series X

Xbox ANZ and Five Star Games have teamed up to give away a special Funko Fusion-themed Xbox Series X console designed to look like a Funko Pop! Vinyl box. As an added bonus, it won’t just look like a Funko Pop!, the console will also sport the likeness of the competition winner.

The actual design of the Xbox is being kept secret until the winner is crowned – but whether painted or in actual Pop! Vinyl form, this will certainly make for a unique keepsake. One winner will get this console, a custom controller and a copy of Funko Fusion, and three runners up will win a copy of Funko Fusion.

As a personal aside, I have my own Funko Pop! Vinyl customised to look like me thanks to a trip to Funko Hollywood, and while I was sceptical of the appeal at first, it is actually a really cool feeling to have a figure that resembles you. It’s a lovely idea for a custom console, and it should be a treat for the right Funko fan.

Folks looking to enter for a chance to win their own custom Xbox console featuring their likeness in Funko form can now enter by following instructions on the Xbox ANZ Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok channels. Entry requirements are fairly simple, so everyone is in with a chance.

Read: Funko Fusion review – Big-hearted, hollow-eyed

For those keen to win copies of Funko Fusion, it’s worth noting the game is fun and silly, but held back by a lack of polish and some game-breaking bugs. In our review, we said Funko Fusion is “filled with novel ideas” but not “particularly good and well-constructed.”

“It’s a game that is bizarre and compelling at once,” we wrote. ” It’s good fun, but only when you let go of any notion of a game needing to be “good” rather than “enjoyable.” It’s packed with a multitude of clever little ideas, wonderful silliness, and cute homages. It gets away with a lot purely because it has a good heart, and one that appears to be in the right place.”

“Funko Fusion is a game of multiple pieces, none of which are particularly cohesive. Yet having played through, I still came away with a positive impression – and with strong feelings about ‘good’ vs. ‘enjoyable’ and what’s ‘enough’ to make a game fun. Perhaps fun is all that matters, in a world where games are often taken too seriously.”