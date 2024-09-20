Square Enix is giving away a mind-boggling Final Fantasy XVI PC

Square Enix has commissioned gear maker TagMods to create an absolutely staggering custom PC set to be given away to one lucky Final Fantasy XVI fan in Australia. That’s right, the picture in the image above is a playable PC, packed with impressive guts. It’s based on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mainstay of the Final Fantasy franchise, and stands metres tall.

TagMods has outdone itself with this build, creating a monument to Final Fantasy XVI that is a real work of art. According to a press release, each of Ifrit’s horn stand around 1.5 metres in length, so the eventual winner of this beast will need ample space to put this PC on display.

Beyond the horns, you can see an intricacy of detail in this PC – Ifrit’s neck strains with multiple muscles interlocking, its mouth is filled with tiny, sharp teeth, its rock housing is suitably jagged and realistic… and that’s not to mention the whole thing lights up and glows.

Images: TagMods via Square Enix

Then you consider the specs housed inside, and there’s even more mind-boggling goodness there. Here’s the rundown:

CPU: Intel Core i9 14900K

Intel Core i9 14900K GPU: Aorus GeForce RTX 4080 Master

Aorus GeForce RTX 4080 Master Motherboard: Aorus Z790i Ultra

Aorus Z790i Ultra RAM: Thermaltake TOUGHRAM XG RGB 32GB DDR5 C36

Thermaltake TOUGHRAM XG RGB 32GB DDR5 C36 Fans: Thermaltake CT120 EX ARGB Magnetic Quick Connect

Thermaltake CT120 EX ARGB Magnetic Quick Connect Cooling: Thermaltake Pacific

Thermaltake Pacific PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 1000W

Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 1000W SSD: 1TB m.2

TagMods estimates the value of the innards are around AUD $10,000, but given this is a one-of-a-kind build, you can’t really put a price tag on it.

This particular custom PC will be given within Australia, thanks to the combined efforts of TagMods, Square Enix, NVIDIA GeForce Australia, Thermaltake ANZ, Aorus ANZ, and Intel ANZ.

Those keen to enter the competition to nab this PC can register for a chance to win via Gleam.