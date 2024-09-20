News

Square Enix is giving away a mind-boggling Final Fantasy XVI PC

This is some impressive work from TagMods.
20 Sep 2024 11:58
Leah J. Williams
final fantasy xvi ifrit pc

Image: Square Enix

Square Enix has commissioned gear maker TagMods to create an absolutely staggering custom PC set to be given away to one lucky Final Fantasy XVI fan in Australia. That’s right, the picture in the image above is a playable PC, packed with impressive guts. It’s based on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mainstay of the Final Fantasy franchise, and stands metres tall.

TagMods has outdone itself with this build, creating a monument to Final Fantasy XVI that is a real work of art. According to a press release, each of Ifrit’s horn stand around 1.5 metres in length, so the eventual winner of this beast will need ample space to put this PC on display.

Beyond the horns, you can see an intricacy of detail in this PC – Ifrit’s neck strains with multiple muscles interlocking, its mouth is filled with tiny, sharp teeth, its rock housing is suitably jagged and realistic… and that’s not to mention the whole thing lights up and glows.

Read: Final Fantasy 16 Review – A Double-Edged Blade

Images: TagMods via Square Enix

Then you consider the specs housed inside, and there’s even more mind-boggling goodness there. Here’s the rundown:

  • CPU: Intel Core i9 14900K
  • GPU:  Aorus GeForce RTX 4080 Master
  • Motherboard: Aorus Z790i Ultra
  • RAM: Thermaltake TOUGHRAM XG RGB 32GB DDR5 C36
  • Fans: Thermaltake CT120 EX ARGB Magnetic Quick Connect
  • Cooling: Thermaltake Pacific
  • PSU:  Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 1000W
  • SSD: 1TB m.2

TagMods estimates the value of the innards are around AUD $10,000, but given this is a one-of-a-kind build, you can’t really put a price tag on it.

This particular custom PC will be given within Australia, thanks to the combined efforts of TagMods, Square Enix, NVIDIA GeForce Australia, Thermaltake ANZ, Aorus ANZ, and Intel ANZ.

Those keen to enter the competition to nab this PC can register for a chance to win via Gleam.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

