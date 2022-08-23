Sony announces new PS5 DualSense Edge controller

Sony has officially announced the DualSense Edge controller for PlayStation 5. Unveiled at Gamescom 2022 during the Opening Night Live presentation, this ‘deluxe’ device is essentially the company’s answer to the Xbox Elite series, and will provide keen players with new customisation options, including re-mappable buttons and changeable caps for each part of the controller.

According to Sony, it’s designed to give players an ‘edge’ by allowing them to create custom control input, and a ‘unique gaming experience’ tailored to preferred playstyle. There’s a number of hardware and software customisations available with the DualSense, including for stick and trigger sensitivity – and you’ll also be able to swap out the back buttons and stick caps, with three options included.

PlayStation VR2 is officially launching in early 2023

Check out the official description for the controller below, per PlayStation:

Ultra-customizable controls: You can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours by remapping or deactivating specific button inputs and fine-tuning your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones (the distance your analog stick moves before it’s recognized in a game). In addition, each trigger is adjustable with options to tailor travel distance and dead zones to your preference. For example, you can manually reduce travel distance of the triggers for faster inputs in competitive FPS games or reduce the dead zone for precise throttle control in racing games.

Ability to save multiple control profiles: Once you’ve found your ideal control settings, you can save them to unique profiles and swap between them on the fly. With the DualSense Edge wireless controller, you’ll always have your preferred controls for your games ready to go, whether you’re facing Norse gods and monsters in God of War Ragnarök, or rival players in an online battle royale.

On-controller user interface: The dedicated Fn button allows you to easily adjust your setup while staying focused on the in-game action – quickly swap between your pre-set control profiles, adjust game volume and chat balance, and access the controller profile settings menu to set up and test new control iterations while in game.

Changeable stick caps and back buttons: Three types of swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome) help you stay comfortable in game while maintaining grip and stability. The two swappable sets of back buttons (half-dome and lever) can be configured to be any other button input, putting more essential controls at your fingertips.

According to Daisuke Kurihara, Art Director, the DualSense Edge controller also includes a number of callbacks to classic PlayStation iconography, with the PlayStation Shapes pattern decorating the touch pad and trigger surfaces of the controller.

It will come with a braided USB Type-C cable, as well as multiple stick caps and back button sets for players to pick and choose from. Also included is a fancy carrying case which keeps the controller and its accessories all in one place.

No price or release date for the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller has been announced yet, but stay tuned for more as Sony pulls back the curtain on this upcoming device. For those looking to up their game, it could be the perfect gaming companion.

