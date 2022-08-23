News

 > PlayStation

Sony announces new PS5 DualSense Edge controller

The PlayStation DualSense Edge is Sony's answer to the Xbox Elite controller.
24 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
playstation dualsense edge

PlayStation

Image: Sony

Share Icon

Sony has officially announced the DualSense Edge controller for PlayStation 5. Unveiled at Gamescom 2022 during the Opening Night Live presentation, this ‘deluxe’ device is essentially the company’s answer to the Xbox Elite series, and will provide keen players with new customisation options, including re-mappable buttons and changeable caps for each part of the controller.

According to Sony, it’s designed to give players an ‘edge’ by allowing them to create custom control input, and a ‘unique gaming experience’ tailored to preferred playstyle. There’s a number of hardware and software customisations available with the DualSense, including for stick and trigger sensitivity – and you’ll also be able to swap out the back buttons and stick caps, with three options included.

Read: PlayStation VR2 is officially launching in early 2023

Check out the official description for the controller below, per PlayStation:

  • Ultra-customizable controls: You can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours by remapping or deactivating specific button inputs and fine-tuning your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones (the distance your analog stick moves before it’s recognized in a game). In addition, each trigger is adjustable with options to tailor travel distance and dead zones to your preference. For example, you can manually reduce travel distance of the triggers for faster inputs in competitive FPS games or reduce the dead zone for precise throttle control in racing games.
  • Ability to save multiple control profiles: Once you’ve found your ideal control settings, you can save them to unique profiles and swap between them on the fly. With the DualSense Edge wireless controller, you’ll always have your preferred controls for your games ready to go, whether you’re facing Norse gods and monsters in God of War Ragnarök, or rival players in an online battle royale.
  • On-controller user interface: The dedicated Fn button allows you to easily adjust your setup while staying focused on the in-game action – quickly swap between your pre-set control profiles, adjust game volume and chat balance, and access the controller profile settings menu to set up and test new control iterations while in game.
  • Changeable stick caps and back buttons: Three types of swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome) help you stay comfortable in game while maintaining grip and stability. The two swappable sets of back buttons (half-dome and lever) can be configured to be any other button input, putting more essential controls at your fingertips.

According to Daisuke Kurihara, Art Director, the DualSense Edge controller also includes a number of callbacks to classic PlayStation iconography, with the PlayStation Shapes pattern decorating the touch pad and trigger surfaces of the controller.

It will come with a braided USB Type-C cable, as well as multiple stick caps and back button sets for players to pick and choose from. Also included is a fancy carrying case which keeps the controller and its accessories all in one place.

No price or release date for the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller has been announced yet, but stay tuned for more as Sony pulls back the curtain on this upcoming device. For those looking to up their game, it could be the perfect gaming companion.

For more Gamescom 2022 news, visit our roundup of all the big game announcements and news from Gamescom 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Features Hardware News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
wyrdsong game
?>
News

Fallout veteran announces new RPG, Wyrdsong

Mysteries still surround Wyrdsong, the upcoming game from games industry veteran Jeff Gardiner.

Leah J. Williams
gamescom 2022
?>
News

Gamescom 2022: All the big game announcements and news

Gamescom 2022 and its Opening Night Live presentation revealed a slew of video game announcements. Here's all the big news.

Edmond Tran
hogwarts legacy new trailer game
?>
News

New Hogwarts Legacy trailer shows off the dark side of magic

Hogwarts Legacy will dive deep into the darker parts of the Harry Potter mythos.

Leah J. Williams
crisis core final fantasy video games launching 20227 reunion
?>
Features

The biggest video games still releasing in 2022

This year may look bare, but there's still a handful of gorgeous-looking video games on the way.

Leah J. Williams
gotham knights release date
?>
News

Gotham Knights gets a new, earlier release date

Gotham Knights will now launch four days earlier than originally announced.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login