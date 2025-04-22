Playdate Season Two begins in May 2025

Panic has confirmed the second season of content for its handheld Playdate console will begin on 29 May 2025. When it launches, console owners can expect two brand new games to land over a six week period (two every week), with each being specially designed for the Playdate.

As discussed by Panic, season two has been a long time coming. The original plan for the Playdate was for owners to be able to experience games together on a regular seasonal basis, with game drops inspiring conversation and experimentation amongst the console’s community. The coronavirus pandemic and chip shortages conspired to derail these plans, leading to major delays for these seasonal plans.

With the arrival of Playdate Season Two, Panic “hopes to deliver on that original idea” and get back on track with the regular content updates for the console.

As confirmed, this upcoming season of content (which is available as a standalone USD $39 purchase) will comprise 12 games from a variety of developers. Here’s the first few revealed so far.

Playdate Season Two: Confirmed games lineup

Images: Dom 2D & Fáyer / Pixel Ghost

Fulcrum Defender – From developer Subset Games (Into the Breach, FTL: Faster Than Light), this is a “crank-powered arcade action game” where you need to perfect your aiming skills and survive.

Taria & Como – From developers Popseed Studio Inc and JuVee Productions, this is a “physics-based puzzle platformer where movement is built around swinging instead of jumping.” It follows a young girl with a prosthetic leg as she rescues her little sister.

Shadowgate PD – From developer Pixel Ghost (Life’s Too Short), this is a Playdate remake of classic point-and-click adventure, Shadowgate. In the game, you’ll travel through a castle and attempt to take on the dark evil within.

Dig! Dig! Dino! – From developer Dom 2D (Flinthook) and Fáyer (Arco), this is a game where you’ll dig for dinosaur bones and “other treasure.” As you find new artefacts, you’ll be able to uncover lost secrets, or sell off wares to get more digging tools.

In addition to these games, there’s also a number of other titles that have been confirmed, but not fully revealed. The list includes the following, per Panic:

Chance’s Lucky Escape – Developed by Goloso Games (Spike II: The Great Emu War) and Julia Minamata (The Crimson Diamond)

– Developed by Goloso Games (Spike II: The Great Emu War) and Julia Minamata (The Crimson Diamond) Long Puppy – Developed by Indiana-Jonas (Surmount)

– Developed by Indiana-Jonas (Surmount) Otto’s Galactic Groove – Developed by Team Otto (Skwish)

– Developed by Team Otto (Skwish) Catchadiablos – Developed by Amano Games (Pullfrog Deluxe)

– Developed by Amano Games (Pullfrog Deluxe) The Whiteout – Developed by Scenic Route Software (Post Hero, Generations)

– Developed by Scenic Route Software (Post Hero, Generations) Black Hole Havoc – Developed by Cosmic Bros (Jolly Chimp Champ)

– Developed by Cosmic Bros (Jolly Chimp Champ) Wheelsprung – Developed by Nino van Hooff (Gravity Express) and Julie Bjørnskov (Escape the Arcade)

– Developed by Nino van Hooff (Gravity Express) and Julie Bjørnskov (Escape the Arcade) Tiny Turnip – Developed by Luke Sanderson (Paper Pilot)

– Developed by Luke Sanderson (Paper Pilot) ▀▄▀▄▀▄ – Developed by Dustin Mierau (Playmaker, Napster)

You can learn more about this game lineup, and secure access to it, on the Playdate website.