News

 > PlayStation

Persona 5 Royal PS4 doesn’t have a PS5 upgrade

Atlus has detailed the upgrade path for Persona 5 Royal players currently on PS4 – there isn't one.
22 Jul 2022
Leah J. Williams
persona 5 royal game

PlayStation

Image: Atlus

Share Icon

Persona 5 Royal is set to launch on PlayStation 5 and other consoles in October 2022 – but if you already own the game on PS4, there’s extremely bad news from Atlus. According to the developer, there will be no upgrade path for existing game owners, meaning you’ll have to buy Persona 5 Royal again if you want to take advantage of the remastered version of the game and its PS5-exclusive features.

‘We are sorry, but there are no products for purchasers of Persona 5 Royal for PlayStation 4,’ Atlus explained in a new Q&A. ‘We would appreciate it if you could purchase Persona 5 Royal for PlayStation 5 when you play with PlayStation 5.’

Understandably, those who own the game on PS4 have been frustrated by this lack of options.

‘I’m not surprised in the slightest that Atlus is not offering a free upgrade and is charging people full price for PS5 regardless if they have the PS4 version of Persona 5 Royal,’ Twitter user TropicalMaku wrote, alongside a meme about the ‘inevitable disappointment’ that Atlus fans faced on a regular basis.

‘Such an Atlus thing lmao,’ another wrote.

‘Utterly ridiculous,’ came a third verdict.

Read: Persona 3 Portable, 4 Golden, and 5 Royal coming to Xbox, PS5, PC

It’s unclear what changes will arrive in the PS5 version of the game, but fans can likely expect refreshed and remastered textures, and new integration with the DualSense controller. The PS4 version of the game will still be playable on PS5, but those who choose not to re-purchase the game won’t get the added benefits of the ‘next gen’ release.

Not having any upgrades at all is a strange choice, particularly given the precedent set by other games making the leap between console generations. Many offer a free upgrade, while others ask for an AU $10-20 fee to gain these additional features.

It’s a major disappointment for keen players – but general sentiment appears to be that it’s not unexpected in the grand scheme of things. Still, the decision has off-sided many loyal fans, particularly those who purchased the original version of Royal in 2020.

The PS5 version of the game will arrive alongside Switch, Xbox and PC ports on 21 October 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
resident evil capcom salary wages
?>
News

Capcom reveals Lady Dimitrescu gameplay for Resident Evil Village

Players will be able to embody three iconic Resident Evil characters in new content for Village.

Leah J. Williams
marvel snap
?>
News

Marvel Snap, from former Hearthstone director, now available in Australia

Marvel Snap comes from former Hearthstone director and designer Ben Brode and his new studio, Second Dinner.

Edmond Tran
before we leave nintendo switch
?>
News

Before We Leave is coming to Nintendo Switch in August

The cosy vibes of Before We Leave are being ported to the perfect platform.

Leah J. Williams
last of us part 1 game
?>
News

The Last of Us Part I gets major gameplay and features trailer

The Last Of Us Part 1 will refresh the classic PS3 game, from the ground up.

Leah J. Williams
gotham knights batgirl
?>
News

New Gotham Knights trailer spotlights Batgirl

Gotham Knights is finally giving Barbara Gordon a much-needed character spotlight.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login