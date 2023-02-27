News

Paradox Interactive announces game showcase for March 2023

Paradox Interactive has teamed up with Xbox for a major game showcase.
Leah J. Williams
Image: Paradox Interactive

Paradox Interactive, the publisher known for grand strategy games like Crusader Kings, has announced a major showcase on 6 March 2023, with plenty of announcements on the way. The show is presented in partnership with Xbox, and will feature three new game announcements, as well as reveals for four new game expansions.

According to details shared by Paradox, a range of studios will be represented, including: Colossal Order (Cities: Skylines), Harebrained Schemes (Shadowrun Trilogy) and Paradox Tectonic, a newly-established studio led by Rod Humble (The Sims 2, The Sims 3).

Paradox has also revealed that Crusader Kings 3 and Europa Universalis IV will feature, likely indicating major new DLC expansions are on the way for both games.

‘I don’t want to say we have too many announcements, but it’s hard to choose which one has me most thrilled,’ Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive said in a press release. ‘Talking directly with our players about our games, sharing their excitement for what’s coming next, comparing how many hours we’ve played – it’s something everyone at Paradox profoundly enjoys.’

We’ll find out exactly what’s in store in early March.

How to watch the Paradox Interactive showcase in March 2023

The Paradox Interactive showcase will air on 6 March 2023 at 9:00 am PT. Here’s how those time zones work out around the world:

  • Australia – 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (7 March)
  • United States – 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (6 March)
  • United Kingdom – 6:00 pm CET | 5:00 pm GMT (6 March)

The show will be live on the Paradox YouTube and Twitch channels. Stay tuned to see all the major reveals, including what’s next for Crusader Kings 3 and Europa Universalis IV.

