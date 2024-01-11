Palworld launches in early access next week

Palworld, the monster-catching RPG which earned attention for its surprising focus on violence and mature themes, is set to launch in early access on 19 January 2024. On this date, it will be available standalone on Xbox and PC, and it will also join the Xbox and PC Game Pass lineup.

The news was announced in a fresh trailer released by developer Pocketpair which also introduced new gameplay footage starring a range of collectible monsters, as well as activities such as cooking and building. Combat elements were also shown off, including the ability to dual-fight with guns, and your beloved Pals.

According to Pocketpair, there will be more than 100 Pals to befriend in the game, with each serving multiple functions. While they are loveable companions – and many of the designed are delightfully cute – they are also deadly weapons, and can be put to work building and crafting objects in small scale, or on complete factory-like production lines. Apparently, your Pals can also be food if you need aid in the wild.

You’ll be able to work your way through the game, and its many odd ethical quandaries around labour, exploitation, and survival, with up to 32 other players on a dedicated server.

When the game launches in early access, it will not strictly be complete – but Pocketpair has plans to continue working on the game, and will make various improvements over the next year. It also plans to collect player feedback, and use this to shape and reshape Palworld‘s gameplay elements.

“We plan to incorporate various additional elements, focusing on adding new content and balance adjustments where needed,” the developer has detailed on Steam. “The addition of new monsters to further the Pal roster, new areas and dungeons to make exploration even more enjoyable, and the addition of new buildings and items that make the survival elements more pronounced and enjoyable, making the unique Palworld experience even more appealing. We are considering content to target. We are also considering incorporating entirely new game systems based on player feedback and ideas.”

Players who jump in during the early access phase of the game’s release can expect the core systems of Palworld to be complete, with “more than 100 monsters, a vast open world, over 350 items, and more than 70 types of buildings” available to play around with.

As noted, the game will be available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S from 19 January 2024.