Okami is getting a major sequel

Okami is finally returning.
13 Dec 2024 14:51
Leah J. Williams
okami sequel

PC

Image: Clover Studio / Capcom

One of the last big moments for The Game Awards 2024 was the reveal that Okami will get a major sequel, and it will be directed by Hideki Kamiya. Capcom will be on publishing duty, as before.

For those unfamiliar, Okami is an award-winning adventure from Clover Studio that tells the story of Amaterasu, the Shinto shun goddess, who works, in the form of a white wolf, to free the world from darkness.

Okami is an incredible game, and one that’s certainly deserving of a sequel – so it’s nice to see one’s currently in development, and that it received a major teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2024.

The Okami sequel is currently unnamed, and it doesn’t yet have a firm launch date. That said, we’re likely to hear much more about it in the near future, as development work continues.

Read: The Game Awards 2024: Every major game announcement

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

