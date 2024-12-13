Okami is getting a major sequel

One of the last big moments for The Game Awards 2024 was the reveal that Okami will get a major sequel, and it will be directed by Hideki Kamiya. Capcom will be on publishing duty, as before.

For those unfamiliar, Okami is an award-winning adventure from Clover Studio that tells the story of Amaterasu, the Shinto shun goddess, who works, in the form of a white wolf, to free the world from darkness.

Okami is an incredible game, and one that’s certainly deserving of a sequel – so it’s nice to see one’s currently in development, and that it received a major teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2024.

The Okami sequel is currently unnamed, and it doesn’t yet have a firm launch date. That said, we’re likely to hear much more about it in the near future, as development work continues.

Read: The Game Awards 2024: Every major game announcement

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>