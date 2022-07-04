Nintendo launches Switch repair subscription service in Japan

Looking after your stuff is important – whether it’s your house keys, a simple book, or a $400+ console. But if you’re somebody who’s accident-prone, or typically has trouble with technology, Nintendo now has a solution for you. In Japan, the company has just launched a brand new Nintendo Switch repair subscription service, for ¥200 (AU $2.00) per month, which allows owners up to six repairs per year, including two major hardware repairs.

Wide Care for Nintendo Switch covers every part of the Nintendo Switch console that could feasibly break, including the console, dock, Joy-Cons, and power adapter. It appears to be specifically designed to address issues like Joy-Con drift, which impacts many players around the world, however, users will be able to nab any repairs they need as long as they’re an active subscriber.

It appears subscriptions apply to individual consoles, with multiple consoles requiring multiple monthly subscriptions. As long as the console is covered, a repair will be free – even if the console is out of warranty, or requires complete replacement.

As Nintendo Switch hardware spends more time out in the wild – it’s been five years since launch – it’s likely older consoles will be in need of some love. Joy-Con drift is a common issue that Nintendo has yet to properly address, even in its latest consoles, but this should go some way towards fixing the issue.

Subscribers in Japan now have a very nifty and cost-effective workaround – although it doesn’t appear Nintendo has any plans to launch this service around the world.

For now, Nintendo Switch owners in other regions will need to go through the process of paying for expensive repairs via Nintendo once the console and Joy-Cons are out of warranty. The process itself is fairly streamlined, but it can be quite long and frustrating.

While the launch of Wide Care appears to be an admission that the Switch hardware is ageing and may need more maintenance than other consoles, it’s a great initiative for those who need it, and should extend the life of the Switch for all owners in Japan.