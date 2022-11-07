Nintendo Indie World showcase returns this week

Nintendo Indie World will officially return on 9-10 November 2022, with a major showcase featuring ‘roughly 25 minutes’ of information on new indie games coming to Nintendo Switch. So far, details are scarce and we don’t know exactly what will be announced – but the show arrives at the perfect time, as everyone gears up for the quieter holiday season.

Heading into December, the blockbuster releases are set to slow down. That means more room for indie games, and other titles you may have missed throughout the year. Nintendo tends to pack a lot into its indie showcases, so it’s likely there’ll be at least a little something for everyone here.

There could also be some surprises; a recent Xbox livestream confirmed that Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to launch by mid-2023, making it ripe for a new trailer.

Nintendo also tends to release a number of the titles it shows shortly after Indie World presentations.

As always, it’s best to temper expectations while staying excited.

We’ll know exactly what’s in store when the latest Nintendo Indie World airs live later this week.

Here’s when to tune in around the world:

Australia – 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (10 November)

– 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (10 November) United States – 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (9 November)

– 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (9 November) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm CET (9 November)

The show will be live for everyone on YouTube. You can bookmark the page now, or set up a notification for the future.

Stay tuned to see every fresh indie game arriving on Nintendo Switch in future.