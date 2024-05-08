Nintendo Direct showcase announced for June 2024

Nintendo Direct is officially returning in June 2024, with a new presentation set to air around the Summer Game Fest celebrations. The news was announced by Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo, in a post also revealing a future announcement for the upcoming “Nintendo Switch 2” console.

Despite the announcements being paired, Furukawa did clarify the new Nintendo Direct would not contain details about the next Nintendo console. Rather, it will focus on new game releases set for the latter half of 2024. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD for Nintendo Switch is likely to make an appearance, given it’s releasing that month, but everything else is a mystery.

Based on wording, it does appear the Nintendo Direct will only feature games releasing in the latter half of 2024, so it’s best to temper expectations. Realistically, this showcase could feature some “stragglers” from the Nintendo Switch generation – ie. Metroid Prime 4 and Hollow Knight: Silksong – but again, low expectations are always met with greater surprises.

Read: Nintendo will announce Switch 2 console by March 2025

Beyond the most asked-for games, we can speculate the latest Nintendo Direct will feature a sprinkling of new franchise entries, remasters or remakes, and some appearances from Nintendo’s third-party partners. In recent years, Nintendo has developed a reputation for keeping its latest games secret, so there could still be some surprises for Nintendo Switch hiding up the company’s sleeves.

There are also some announced Nintendo Switch games that have flown under the radar lately. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is coming out this October, and could certainly do with a brighter spotlight. Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is also in need of an update, although it’s set for 2025, based on its last appearance.

Whatever Nintendo has to show, the latest Nintendo Direct will certainly be worth tuning in for. As one of the last major Nintendo Switch-focussed shows prior to the reveal of the new Nintendo Switch, it’s set to be something special, regardless of its content. Stay tuned to hear more about Nintendo’s future plans.