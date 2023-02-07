News

How to watch the Nintendo Direct for February 2023

A surprise Nintendo Direct showcase will take place tomorrow. Here's how to tune in.
8 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
nintendo direct february 2023

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

After countless rumours, Nintendo has finally announced the very first Nintendo Direct of 2023, set to take place on Wednesday, 8 February, depending on your local time zone. Notably, this is a traditional Nintendo Direct, and it will feature around 40 minutes of announcements, focussing on games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of the year.

So far, not much is known about the content of the Direct, although it’s fair to assume the next major title from Nintendo, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, will take up a chunk of the showcase’s runtime. We may also get an appearance from the upcoming Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, which is set to launch in late February 2023.

The long-absent Advance Wars remake is also due for news, although the timing around its release may still be a sensitive matter, given the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Read: All the biggest video game releases in February 2023

Beyond these titles, the rest is mostly a mystery – and that should make the latest Nintendo Direct a nice opportunity for a few surprises. The Nintendo Switch lineup of 2023 is looking very bare, and there’s certainly room for some new additions on the gaming calendar.

Here’s when you can tune into the show around the world.

United States – Wednesday 8 February 2023

  • 2:00 pm PT
  • 5:00 pm ET

United Kingdom – Wednesday, 8 February 2023

  • 10:00 pm GMT
  • 11:00 pm CET | BST

Australia – Thursday, 9 February 2023

  • Sydney, Melbourne – 9:00 am AEDT
  • Adelaide – 8:30 am ACDT
  • Brisbane – 8:00 am AEST
  • Darwin – 7:30 am ACST
  • Perth – 6:00 am AWST

New Zealand – Thursday, 9 February 2023

  • 11:00 am NZDT

The latest Nintendo Direct will be live on the official Nintendo YouTube channel.

Stay tuned for a roundup of everything announced during the show.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

