Hellblade studio Ninja Theory is reportedly working on two new games

Renowned studio Ninja Theory may be on the cusp of releasing Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, but it appears that hasn’t stopped the wheels turning. According to a new report from Windows Central, Ninja Theory is already working on two new projects – an experimental horror game known as Project: Mara, and a new game that has reportedly “already been greenlit.”

Per Windows Central, there are no plans to close the studio “any time soon,” despite rumours swirling. The noise around a potential closure for Ninja Theory began immediately following news that Microsoft had shut down Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and other developers.

Ninja Theory has long had a reputation for being an artistic, creative studio, with recent projects like Senua’s Saga focussing on unique, deep topics that lack widespread appeal. Some pointed to a lack of promotion around Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 as a reason to fear the studio’s closure, while others pointed to Ninja Theory’s devotion to “experimental” and non-commercial projects.

For now, it does appear Ninja Theory will remain alive and well under Microsoft’s leadership, with support for its next projects reportedly locked in. It’s unclear whether these plans will change depending on the success of Hellblade 2, but we’re likely to hear more, should the situation change.

Read: All the biggest game releases in May 2024

What is Ninja Theory working on?

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

At this stage, Ninja Theory is entirely focussed on the imminent launch of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, which launches on 21 May 2024, after multiple years in development. As such, it hasn’t made an announcement about what’s next, beyond revealing some teasers for Project: Mara.

In 2020, the studio promised Project: Mara would be a short horror tale grounded in the real world, with a focus on accurate depiction of “mental terror.”

“It will be based heavily on research, interviews, and firsthand accounts to recreate the horrors of the mind as accurately and believably as possible,” Tameem Antoniades, co-founder of Ninja Theory and former chief creative director said at the time. It’s believed the game will feature one character, and one location, and function as “an experimental project” to show off the depth of Ninja Theory’s “immersive storytelling.”

It’s worth noting there have been few updates on Project: Mara since it was revealed in 2020, and Tameem Antoniades announced his departure from Ninja Theory in April 2024. It’s unknown whether this has complicated the project’s path to release.

Beyond this title, Windows Central believes there is a second Ninja Theory game in the works, but it remains a mystery. It’s unlikely to be another sequel to the Senua series, and other sequels for Ninja Theory’s biggest franchises remain unlikely. Given the creativity of the studio and its penchant for tackling new ideas, we could see something entirely different for the studio’s next game. At this stage, we’ll have to wait to see more.