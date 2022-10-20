New Resident Evil 4 remake trailer and gameplay shown

At the Resident Evil Showcase broadcast in October 2022, the team at Capcom revealed a new look at the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake in action.
In new gameplay footage, we saw the reimagined take of classic scenes from the original game, as protagonist Leon Kennedy, now a US Government Agent, investigates a rural Spanish village in search of Ashley Graham, the daughter of the President of the United States.
The footage sees Leon investigating the first house of the game, where he has a major encounter with a Ganado – the more lucid, zombie-like victims of the Las Plagas virus.
Eventually, we see him enter the village square area, and escape from dozens of Ganados, which escalates in the arrival of a chainsaw-wielding Ganado. This caused much fear in the original game, and is somehow even more terrifying in the remake.
We see Leon wield some new techniques in this footage, like crouching and stealth abilities, and using the knife to parry attacks.
Capcom representatives spoke about a renewed focus on resource management in the remake, as well as the return of the infamous merchant, who retains his signature phrases from the original game.
Capcom also revealed a brand new cinematic trailer for the Resident Evil 4 remake, which gave us a look at the redesigned supporting characters of the game – Ashley Graham, who now looks much older than she did in the original, Ada Wong and Luis Sera, as well as antagonists Bitores Mendez and Ramon Salazar.
The game certainly looks very promising. In our hands-on preview of Resident Evil 4 remake, writer Alessandro Fillari came away encouraged, describing that game as feeling more unsettling, with a stronger focus on survival horror elements.
Resident Evil 4 will be available on PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Capcom also revealed the Deluxe Edition of the game, which features extra costumes and weapons, as well as a Collector’s Edition, which comes with the contents of the Deluxe Edition, a statue of Leon, and other physical goods. Preorders will also attract extra digital bonuses.
The Resident Evil 4 remake will be available on 24 March 2023