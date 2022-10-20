New Resident Evil 4 remake trailer and gameplay shown

At the Resident Evil Showcase broadcast in October 2022, the team at Capcom revealed a new look at the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake in action.

In new gameplay footage, we saw the reimagined take of classic scenes from the original game, as protagonist Leon Kennedy, now a US Government Agent, investigates a rural Spanish village in search of Ashley Graham, the daughter of the President of the United States.

Read: Resident Evil 4 remake hands-on preview: A promising revisit to an all-time classic

The footage sees Leon investigating the first house of the game, where he has a major encounter with a Ganado – the more lucid, zombie-like victims of the Las Plagas virus.

Eventually, we see him enter the village square area, and escape from dozens of Ganados, which escalates in the arrival of a chainsaw-wielding Ganado. This caused much fear in the original game, and is somehow even more terrifying in the remake.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

We see Leon wield some new techniques in this footage, like crouching and stealth abilities, and using the knife to parry attacks.

Capcom representatives spoke about a renewed focus on resource management in the remake, as well as the return of the infamous merchant, who retains his signature phrases from the original game.

Capcom also revealed a brand new cinematic trailer for the Resident Evil 4 remake, which gave us a look at the redesigned supporting characters of the game – Ashley Graham, who now looks much older than she did in the original, Ada Wong and Luis Sera, as well as antagonists Bitores Mendez and Ramon Salazar.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The game certainly looks very promising. In our hands-on preview of Resident Evil 4 remake, writer Alessandro Fillari came away encouraged, describing that game as feeling more unsettling, with a stronger focus on survival horror elements.

Resident Evil 4 will be available on PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Capcom also revealed the Deluxe Edition of the game, which features extra costumes and weapons, as well as a Collector’s Edition, which comes with the contents of the Deluxe Edition, a statue of Leon, and other physical goods. Preorders will also attract extra digital bonuses.

The Resident Evil 4 remake will be available on 24 March 2023