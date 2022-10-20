News

 > PlayStation

New Resident Evil 4 remake trailer and gameplay shown

Capcom has shared a closer look at the gameplay of the Resident Evil 4 remake in a new trailer and gameplay footage.
21 Oct 2022
Edmond Tran
Resident Evil 4 Remake

PlayStation

Image: Capcom

Share Icon

At the Resident Evil Showcase broadcast in October 2022, the team at Capcom revealed a new look at the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake in action.

In new gameplay footage, we saw the reimagined take of classic scenes from the original game, as protagonist Leon Kennedy, now a US Government Agent, investigates a rural Spanish village in search of Ashley Graham, the daughter of the President of the United States.

Read: Resident Evil 4 remake hands-on preview: A promising revisit to an all-time classic

The footage sees Leon investigating the first house of the game, where he has a major encounter with a Ganado – the more lucid, zombie-like victims of the Las Plagas virus.

Eventually, we see him enter the village square area, and escape from dozens of Ganados, which escalates in the arrival of a chainsaw-wielding Ganado. This caused much fear in the original game, and is somehow even more terrifying in the remake.

We see Leon wield some new techniques in this footage, like crouching and stealth abilities, and using the knife to parry attacks.

Capcom representatives spoke about a renewed focus on resource management in the remake, as well as the return of the infamous merchant, who retains his signature phrases from the original game.

Capcom also revealed a brand new cinematic trailer for the Resident Evil 4 remake, which gave us a look at the redesigned supporting characters of the game – Ashley Graham, who now looks much older than she did in the original, Ada Wong and Luis Sera, as well as antagonists Bitores Mendez and Ramon Salazar.

The game certainly looks very promising. In our hands-on preview of Resident Evil 4 remake, writer Alessandro Fillari came away encouraged, describing that game as feeling more unsettling, with a stronger focus on survival horror elements.

Resident Evil 4 will be available on PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Capcom also revealed the Deluxe Edition of the game, which features extra costumes and weapons, as well as a Collector’s Edition, which comes with the contents of the Deluxe Edition, a statue of Leon, and other physical goods. Preorders will also attract extra digital bonuses.

The Resident Evil 4 remake will be available on 24 March 2023

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
crash bandicoot 4 activision blizzard
?>
News

UK regulator calls for public submissions on Microsoft deal

The UK Competition and Markets Authority has initiated the next stage of its investigation into Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.

Leah J. Williams
digimon world next order pc switch 2023
?>
News

Digimon World: Next Order arrives on Switch and PC in 2023

The game was originally launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in 2016.

Leah J. Williams
final fantasy 16 trailer
?>
News

New Final Fantasy 16 trailer reveals sweeping medieval story

Final Fantasy 16 is set to be a sweeping tale of political intrigue and magical turmoil.

Leah J. Williams
voxverse game will wright blockchain
?>
News

New game from The Sims and SimCity creator will include US $1,300 NFTs

VoxVerse is a blockchain-based game that features integration with US $1,300 NFT characters.

Leah J. Williams
Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose
?>
News

Everything announced at the Resident Evil Showcase

Here's everything Capcom had to show during the Resident Evil Showcase.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login