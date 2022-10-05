Every new game coming to Apple Arcade in October 2022

Apple Arcade is set for a solid October 2022, with a bunch of great new games launching on the service, including the anticipated ‘Arcade Edition’ of NBA 2K23 – a modified version of the game for mobile devices which includes brand new mode, ‘The Greatest’. This allows you to pit basketball stars against each other in head-to-head battles.

Another notable inclusion for the month is the App Store Greats version of The Gardens Between, the iconic Australian-made adventure game that invites players on a fantastical, emotional journey through friendship and time.

Read: The biggest Australian-made games coming in 2022-23

Here’s everything coming to the Apple Arcade subscription service in October 2022:

Apple Arcade Originals for October 2022

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition (18 October) – This mobile version of NBA 2K23 lets players ‘live out their hoop dreams’ with classic but portable NBA 2K gameplay. The game largely resembles its PC and console counterpart, however it also includes a new mode called ‘The Greatest’. This mode features 20 of the best all-time NBA players going head-to-head in matches.

stitch. (28 October) – This game is described as a ‘casual embroidery puzzle game’ – which should certainly intrigue cosy game enthusiasts. In this calming experience, players will be invited to solve intricate puzzles, all while creating a subtle and beautiful digital embroidery piece.

App Store Greats for October 2022

Spider Solitaire: Card Game+ (7 October) – Spider Solitaire: Card Game+ is exactly what it says on the tin – an updated version of Spider Solitaire for mobile devices. This iteration of the game features classic gameplay, deck customisations, and a handy undo option for when you get stuck. It’s an absolute classic, and a reliable inclusion on Apple Arcade.

Gin Rummy Classic+ (7 October) – Joining Spider Solitaire is Gin Rummy Classic, yet another classic card game well worth diving into. If you’ve played Gin Rummy, you’ll know what to expect. For everyone else, a slow and educational tutorial will be available on launch.

The Gardens Between+ (14 October) – The classic Australian-made game, The Gardens Between, is coming to Apple Arcade in October! If you’ve yet to play this award-winning puzzle-adventure, this is your chance. In the game, you play as best friends Arina and Frendt, who are tasked with exploring dreamlike and beautiful terrains, solving puzzles along the way. It’s a brilliant journey, and comes highly recommended.

Apple Arcade is a monthly AU $7.99 per month subscription service that provides you with access to a range of games – including a library of classic and emerging hits. You can find out more on Apple’s website.