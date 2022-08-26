Netflix’s BioShock film locks in writer and director

Netflix has officially announced a writer and director for upcoming game adaptation, BioShock – and it’s a starry duo. Francis Lawrence is the director of the film, and he’s got a long history with major blockbusters, having helmed I Am Legend and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Michael Green will write the script, and like Lawrence, he also has a deep and impressive history in the film industry. Logan, American Gods and Blade Runner 2049 are just some of the hits he’s worked on – and these should give you an idea of his writing calibre.

While the ‘video game movie’ is still a concept that makes gaming fans shudder, thanks to a string of abysmal adaptations and failures, there’s high hopes for BioShock with Lawrence and Green on board.

No further details have been revealed about the upcoming adaptation, although we do know it’s been in the works for several months. It was initially announced in early 2022, with Netflix confirming it was in close talks with Take-Two Interactive and Vertigo Entertainment to get the story ‘right’.

BioShock is a tricky project to adapt, largely because the story focusses on a blank slate protagonist who eventually finds themselves as an unwitting pawn in a terrifying, post-apocalyptic world. The real hook of the game is its mystery – but given the twist of BioShock is now well-known, any feature film adaptation will need to offer something more to keep fans on the edge of their seat.

That said, the world of BioShock is certainly worth adapting. With the game set in a unique underwater biosphere city, there’s plenty of potential even in the tantalising set pieces. The entire series is defined by a grimy steampunk aesthetic that feels ripe for translation – and with a killer story to hinge around these gothic locales, the BioShock movie could be something truly special.

Given the adaptation is only in its very early stages, it’s unlikely we’ll see more of the project soon, but expect development updates in the coming months.