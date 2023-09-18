News

NBA 2K24 stops Starfield from Topping Australian and New Zealand Game Sales Charts

Despite the release of Starfield, NBA 2K24 has taken the crown in this week's ANZ sales charts.
18 Sep 2023
Edmond Tran
nba 2k24 kobe bryant editions

Image: 2K Games

It seems that despite the momentous occasion that was the release of Starfield on 6 September 2023 – the first new Bethesda single-player RPG to be released since Fallout 4 in 2015 – the markets in Australia and New Zealand were looking forward to something else during the week of 4-10 September 2023: the next annual release of NBA 2K.

NBA 2K24 was released two days later than Starfield on 8 September 2023, but beat Starfield to the top spot on the sales charts in both Australia and New Zealand. It’s likely the early access release of Starfield put a dent in these specific charts, as those who purchased the premium edition of the game received game access on 31 August 2023.

Elsewhere on the charts, it’s incredibly heartening to see the spectacular and often overlooked Titanfall 2 take third place on the game sales charts in both countries. The game was released in August 2016 during a very packed release schedule, and was presumed to have underperformed according to EA’s lofty expectations for the title, despite a genre-leading single-player campaign and a thrilling competitive multiplayer mode featuring mecha piloting and agile, fast-paced shooting action (which would later inform the design of Respawn’s Apex Legends).

Respawn Entertainment appears to have recently fixed a long-running multiplayer server issue with the five-year-old game, meaning it has enjoyed a very healthy boost to its multiplayer community in recent weeks. The player base on PC via Steam has almost reached an all-time high in September 2023, according to data by Steam Charts. The sales are likely also helped by deep discounts on the game at various stores.

The following ANZ Game Charts data comes courtesy of IGEA and GSD.

Australian Game Sales Charts – 4-10 September 2023

1NBA 2K24Take 2
2STARFIELDBethesda Softworks
3TITANFALL 2Electronic Arts
4RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2Take 2
5GRAND THEFT AUTO VTake 2
6TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGEUbisoft
7NEED FOR SPEED: HEATElectronic Arts
8ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICONBandai Namco Entertainment
9MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH EDITIONMojang
10NEW TALES FROM THE BORDERLANDSTake 2

New Zealand Game Sales Charts – 4-9 September 2023

1NBA 2K24Take 2
2STARFIELDBethesda Softworks
3TITANFALL 2Electronic Arts
4RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2Take 2
5GRAND THEFT AUTO VTake 2
6NEED FOR SPEED: HEATElectronic Arts
7TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGEUbisoft
8RUGBY 22Nacon
9HOGWARTS LEGACYWarner Bros. Interactive
10SID MEIER’S CIVILIZATION VITake 2
Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

