Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections launches in November 2023

The latest game in the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm series has officially been dated.
22 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
PC

Image: Bandai Namco / CyberConnect2

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, the latest game in the long-running Ultimate Ninja Storm series, has officially been dated for worldwide launch on 17 November 2023. As a celebration of Naruto‘s history, it will spotlight a range of battles from across the entire series, with multiple story modes allowing players to revisit moments from the classic manga, as well as new tales inspired by sequel manga, Boruto.

One major story mode will take players on a journey through the many fights of rivals Naruto and Sasuke, while another, original story will introduce fresh characters and battles. Around 130 fighters are confirmed to appear in the game, with each sporting unique attacks and special moves.

While the game will not strictly adapt the Boruto manga – which has slowly become a beloved and action-heavy part of the Naruto story – elements of this sequel will feature in the game, with a dedicated chapter exploring more of Boruto’s story, and his unique abilities. As noted by Bandai Namco, Boruto and his rival Kawaki will have access to their mysterious Karma powers, which play a key part in their tale.

On launch, Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will be released both digitally and physically, with a range of collector’s editions available. Here’s how the game will release:

  • Standard Edition – Includes the base game.
  • Deluxe Edition – Includes the base game, plus a Season Pass with five additional characters, and two special costumes.
  • Ultimate Edition – Includes the base game, plus the Season Pass, plus the Ultimate Bonus pack that includes five extra costumes, and two special accessories.
  • Collector’s Edition – Includes the base game, a steelbook case, Naruto and Sasuke figurines, and a collector’s box with a reversible inlay.
  • Premium Collector’s Edition – Includes everything from the Digital, Ultimate and Colelctor’s Editions, as well as six collectible cards, and a special scroll featuring original artwork.
Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on 17 November 2023. It will also launch for PC via Steam – although details for this release are not currently available.

