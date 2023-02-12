Nacon Connect returns with Gollum, RoboCop in March 2023

Nacon Connect will return on 9 March 2023, with the publisher promising plenty of information about upcoming games, including highly-anticipated titles like RoboCop: Rogue City, The Lord of the Rings Gollum, Ravenswatch, and more. A similar event in 2022 was host to reveals for Steelrising, Blood Bowl 3, ParadiZe Project, and more.

Some games will return from this July showcase, while a range of new games are also set for an appearance. Nacon has confirmed the following games will be present during the upcoming Connect:

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – A stealth action-adventure spotlighting Gollum’s trip through Mordor and interactions with the folks of Middle-earth.

– A stealth action-adventure spotlighting Gollum’s trip through Mordor and interactions with the folks of Middle-earth. RoboCop: Rogue City – A gory first-person shooter that sees original RoboCop actor Peter Weller return to his iconic role.

– A gory first-person shooter that sees original RoboCop actor Peter Weller return to his iconic role. Ravenswatch – A rogue-like narrative game from the creators of Curse of the Dead Gods.

– A rogue-like narrative game from the creators of Curse of the Dead Gods. Ad Infinitum – A psychological horror game set in World War I.

– A psychological horror game set in World War I. TT3: Ride on the Edge – A motorcycle game that spotlights the roads of the Isle of Man.

Around 25 games will be shown off, so there’s likely plenty more to be talked about beyond these titles.

How to watch Nacon Connect 2023

Nacon Connect 2023 will be live on 9-10 March 2023, at the following times around the world:

Australia – 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (10 March)

– 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (10 March) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (9 March)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (9 March) United Kingdom – 7:00 pm CET (9 March)

The show will be live on the Nacon YouTube and Twitch channels.

Given there’s usually a handful of surprises at these events, it should be well worth tuning in for. Stay tuned for a full roundup of all the major announcements.