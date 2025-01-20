News

 > News > PC

New MySims games seemingly spotted in EA App

A screen recording shows off a new bundle, and what could be a brand new game.
20 Jan 2025 9:30
Leah J. Williams
mysims games unannounced ea

PC

Image: EA

Share Icon

New MySims games have seemingly been spotted in the EA App’s backend, with Reddit user OyeDiego reportedly finding complete pages for a “MySims Action Bundle” and “MySims Beacon Bay” which appeared to be glitched. The user was able to wishlist both games, but it appears they were only temporarily searchable, with pages removed on restarting the EA App.

It’s unclear how OyeDiego found the pages, but a screen recording does seem to verify the user’s claims. In the video, the user shows off a page for a “MySims Action Bundle” which notes a release date of 30 December 2099, alongside a price of 99,00€, likely as a placeholder. The bundle doesn’t have an image or further details, but the name does suggest it will be a collection of the more action-focused MySims titles – likely Agents, Racing, or SkyHeroes.

Given the MySims Cozy Bundle launched in late 2024 to plenty of praise and excitement, it’s very possible EA is looking to re-release the other games in the franchise, to capture the nostalgia market. Despite its long absence from the spotlight, MySims remains beloved, and there’s certainly appetite for the return of other games in the franchise.

The other game spotted by OyeDiego – MySims Beacon Bay – is even more compelling than the Action Bundle. “Beacon Bay” is the name of the neighbourhood for The Sims 3 on Nintendo DS, and this game is the only time it appeared. The location could be used as a codename for a potential new MySims game, or it could be that a new game will be set in this location, to provide some familiarity for players.

Read: MySims: Cozy Bundle is brain-tickling goodness

MySims deserves a major return

Regardless of this speculation, one key fact remains: MySims certainly deserves a major return. While having MySims and MySims: Kingdom ported to Nintendo Switch and PC is a lovely touch, these games certainly feel their age. A new MySims has the chance to harness modern graphical power for a brand new, more well-rounded experience – something more akin to Animal Crossing.

The MySims series has massive potential to thrive in the modern era, particularly with the rise of cosy gaming, and we’d love to see it return in a major way. While that’s making major assumptions about the mystery pages spotted by OyeDiego online, it’s worth nothing this year, EA and Maxis are celebrating 25 years of The Sims, and there could be big things on the way.

We’d love to see MySims celebrated alongside the classic games of the franchise, and a new game – possibly even one for Nintendo Switch 2 – would certainly go down well. At this stage, we only have assumptions and the video provided by OyeDiego to speculate about, but a bit of hope is always fun to indulge.

Here’s to hoping EA and Maxis are cooking up more plans for MySims, and that we’ll see the return of this cosy, nostalgic franchise in future.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
palworld 2025 roadmap
?>
News

Palworld celebrates first anniversary with 2025 roadmap

Here's everything new coming to the game soon.

Leah J. Williams
marvel snap offline bytedance
?>
News

Marvel Snap remains offline in US after temporary TikTok ban

Nuverse and Second Dinner are yet to announced plans for the app.

Leah J. Williams
God of War Ragnarok sales february 2023
?>
News

Sony cancels two more of its planned live service games

One was reportedly a God of War game, although this remains unconfirmed.

Leah J. Williams
bloodborne game
?>
News

Why Bloodborne isn't optimised for PS5, per Shuhei Yoshida

Fans have long called for Bloodborne to make the generational leap.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon tcg pocket mythical island - meredith hall GOTY list
?>
News

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Trading details and new expansion confirmed

Here's what to expect when trading launches in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login