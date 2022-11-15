Marvin the Martian is coming to MultiVersus

MultiVersus is set to enter its second season in the coming months, with Player First Games now teasing new additions for the fighter – including guest characters, skins, and stages. Of the newly-announced features, perhaps the most exciting is the inclusion of Marvin the Martian as a playable character. The space-faring alien will debut in season 2, and will attempt to conquer the game’s world with his trusty laser gun.

‘Hailing from the planet Mars and sent to destroy Earth with his Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator, Marvin the Martian will soon be making his way to MultiVersus, in yet another fruitless attempt to claim victory,’ Player First Games announced. ‘We’ll have more information about Marvin and his kit soon, so hang in there!’

At this stage, not much is known about his combat type and appearance, but he does appear to be the flagship character for the first half of the season – so it’s likely we won’t have to wait long to see more. There is no current launch date for this next phase of the game, but news should be imminent.

In addition to Marvin the Martian, season 2 of MultiVersus will also play host to the following new features:

New skins including Grass Finn from Adventure Time, a top hat look for Tom & Jerry, and a futuristic look for Velma.

A new map based on Westeros in Game of Thrones, complete with the Iron Throne and a soundtrack that will transition as the fight gets dire.

Latency and network improvements for better, more streamlined matches.

A new Battle Pass that includes fresh badges, icons, banners, taunts, and other character variants to unlock including Baker Street Tom & Jerry and Astronaut Velma. There are also new ringout cosmetics included in this Battle Pass, like ‘Toxic Explosion’ and ‘Lava Breath’.

Keep an eye on the Player First Games and MultiVersus social channels as the first season of content winds down. The transition phase has not been dated just yet, but it’s likely the arrival of season 2, and new fighters like Marvin the Martian, is imminent.