MTG x Avatar: The Last Airbender announced at MagicCon Chicago 2025

Magic: The Gathering (MTG) is crossing over into the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, with a brand new set of cards set to debut on 21 November 2025. So far, all we’ve seen of this upcoming set is a teaser video, but that’s been more than enough to spark excitement amongst fans of the long-running franchise.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has achieved a well-earned longevity since its original run, which began in 2005. It’s not only nostalgia that’s kept the franchise going through various adaptations and spin-offs – it’s arguable that its mature storytelling and enduring themes have kept it fresh for older and newer audiences alike, with reruns and word-of-mouth also buoying its appeal.

It still has a very passionate audience base, all these years later – and most importantly, this audience is now mostly adults. Adults with some measure of expendable income. Adults who could certainly be tempted into the world of MTG, if they’re not already part of it.

That’s really how MTG gets many folks, in the end – including the entire GamesHub team. It was the Lord of the Rings crossover that did us in, and we expect plenty more folks will be tempted by the newly-announced Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover, even without any meaty card reveals just yet.

Everything else MTG announced at MagicCon Chicago 2025

Beyond the launch of the Avatar: The Last Airbender Universes Beyond set, Wizards of the Coast also popped into MagicCon Chicago 2025 with a bunch of other reveals.

These included a fresh look at Tarkir Dragonstorm, the new set launching on 11 April 2025. New cards revealed include Mox Japser, a special Artifact that can only be activated if you control a Dragon, and a very good Sarkhan card, subtitled Dragon Ascendant (create Treasure tokens, buff Sarkhan when Dragons enter the battlefield). Also revealed was the new “Behold” keyword, which allows you to reveal a dragon or choose a Dragon you control to get a special boost.

It was also revealed that the Abzan, Jeskai, Sultair, Mardu, and Temur factions will play a key role in this set, which each vying for power. All five factions will be represented in dedicated Commander Decks.

Image: Wizards of the Coast

There was also a new reveal for Edge of Eternities, the space-themed set arriving in August 2025. This will feature an entire galaxy of warriors, including new alien races and Space Angels. New artwork revealed gorgeous, colourful galaxies, space whales, and more. This set will have two Commander Decks, focussed on the new races.

As an added bonus, it was confirmed that a new look at the MTG x Final Fantasy set will debut on 10 May 2025 at PAX East, with this including new card reveals, and more.

Expect plenty more news in the coming weeks and months, as Wizards of the Coast gears up for a busy year ahead.