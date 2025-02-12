Mortal Kombat 2 teaser reveals first look at Johnny Cage

Warner Bros. Pictures has revealed the first look at Mortal Kombat 2, sequel to 2021’s surprise hit Mortal Kombat adaptation, with a spoof action poster introducing film star turned fighter (and fan-favourite character) Johnny Cage, played by the excellent Karl Urban (The Boys, The Lord of the Rings).

This image is the first we’ve seen of the film, and while it provides few clues about the franchise’s direction, it does confirm Cage will be a major player in the action – and that Warner Bros. has nailed the overblown vibes of the character.

In the poster, we see Cage performing various death-defying stunts on motorbikes, flying through the air and jumping through flames. In the foreground, Urban looks every bit the superstar, rocking shades and that all-important bad guy attitude. While Urban seemed like a strange pick at first, this image is wildly promising.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

While it’s all we’ve seen of Mortal Kombat 2 for now, we do anticipate the poster will be followed by more character teasers, as well as the eventual trailer release. The film is currently set to launch in October 2025, so there’s likely not long to go before it’s fully revealed.

Read: Mortal Kombat – Leaving behind the Anglo American-looking Blockbuster

As for what we know about it already, plenty has been revealed since filming began.

What we know about Mortal Kombat 2

Work on Mortal Kombat 2 begin directly after the release of the first Mortal Kombat (2021). While the film wasn’t a breakout success at the box office, as it released during the height of the pandemic era, it did achieve middling-to-positive reception from an enthusiastic audience.

Praise was particularly given for the film’s casting choices, with Josh Lawson’s Kano near-singlehandedly holding up the story, supported by a snappy and genuinely funny script, and well-choreographed fights. While it wasn’t high art, Mortal Kombat earned plenty of fans regardless, and so, Warner Bros. pushed ahead with plans for a more ambitious sequel.

As announced, this will introduce an array of new characters into the fold, including Johnny Cage (Karl Urban), Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), Jade (Tati Gabrielle), Quan Chi (Damon Herriman), Queen Sindel (Ana Thu Nguyen), and King Jerrod (Desmond Chiam).

Filming began in June 2023 in the Gold Coast (Mortal Kombat was also an Australian-shot film), and while it was interrupted by the SAG-AFTRA strikes a few months after, ample negotiations meant it returned to filming by November that year, and wrapped by January 2024.

Those keen to see more of Mortal Kombat 2 won’t have to wait long. It’s currently set to release in cinemas around 24 October 2025.