New Mortal Kombat game set for major reveal on 18 May

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games have announced the next Mortal Kombat game will be officially revealed on Thursday, 18 May 2023, following a number of major teasers. A post on Twitter confirmed these grand plans with an ominous message: ‘Tomorrow is a new dawn.’

An accompanying teaser video confirmed it’s now ‘time’ for the game’s grand reveal. As for what form this will take, it remains a mystery – but we can expect a formal trailer of some kind, potentially with meatier details than prior teasers.

So far, NetherRealm has taken a more symbolic approach to the game’s reveal, with early teasers revolving around the motif of time. The first contained an hourglass with exploding grains of sand. The second featured a ticking clock counting up from 9, 10, 11 – and then skipping 12 entirely, to hit 1.

This led many to assume the next Mortal Kombat wouldn’t be Mortal Kombat 12 – but rather a reboot, following previous events in the franchise which saw protagonist Liu Kang gaining the ability to re-write time and history.

Read: Mortal Kombat 12 could be ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ per leaker

A subsequent leak suggested this was exactly the case, as reliable insider billbil-kun claimed the next game in NetherRealm’s beloved franchise would be a total refresh actually known as ‘Mortal Kombat 1‘. Tied to these leaks were rumours that characters including Homelander from The Boys and Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad could be guest fighters.

So far, these leaks have yet to be confirmed, but we won’t have to wait long to discover more about the upcoming game. The official reveal for the next Mortal Kombat is currently set for 18 May at 6:00 am PT. Here’s a quick rundown of how that translates to local timezones:

Australia – 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 am ACST | 9:00 pm AWST (18 May)

– 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 am ACST | 9:00 pm AWST (18 May) New Zealand – 1:00 am NZST (19 May)

– 1:00 am NZST (19 May) United States – 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (18 May)

– 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (18 May) United Kingdom – 2:00 pm BST | 3:00 pm CET (18 May)

Stay tuned to see what NetherRealm Studios has in store.